ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Winter Park 5th-grader bakes sweets to raise money for Ukrainians

By Gail Paschall-Brown
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWKhX_0f7WcH7h00

After learning about the daily struggles, fear and pain associated with the Russian-Ukraine war, a Winter Park fifth-grader decided to do something about it.

It was the recipe for something good because it stirred up a lot of emotions for 10-year-old Neve Judelson, a Park Maitland School student.

"I really felt bad for the Ukrainians. I imagined myself in their position right now because they don't know what's going to happen in a few weeks and like where they're going and like if they're going to have food tomorrow," Judelson said.

Through her social studies class with teacher Daniel Minkow, she's been learning about the current war, the countries involved and their histories, so she decided to do something about it.

"Our teacher would give daily updates on what would happen and it was actually very helpful," Judelson said.

Neve held a bake sale outside her Winter Park home earlier this month and raised more than $1,300 for the Ukrainian people.

"We are really incredibly proud of her. She's really done this straight from her heart. It was her idea from soup to nuts," Neve’s mother Maija Judelson said.

Neve did everything from creating the flyers, the marketing, and the selling to the baking. Although mom did help with the latter.

"She kept me on a very strict schedule of baking the day before, of all the things we had to do," Maija Judelson said.

Neve chose St. Mary Protectress Ukrainian Catholic Church in Apopka as her charity since it's been sending food, water and medical supplies directly to Ukraine.

Neve hopes her efforts will influence other children.

"It sends inspiration of things they can do and they don't need to depend on their parents to do it," Neve Judelson said.

Just a little assistance to help others who are in need.

This Park Maitland School student says the church was so excited and grateful about her donation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Cedar Park church holds silent auction to raise money for Ukraine

Rockbridge Church in Cedar Park held a silent auction Saturday to support Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s invasion. The church partnered with the Austin Russian Academy and local artist Natasha Kanevski to put on the auction. All of the money raised will go to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Donations will help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Eyewitness News

Middletown bakery raises money for Ukrainian refugee family

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown bakery is making sure that a Ukrainian family that just arrived getting a warm welcome and has everything that they need. Cake Batter & Roll in Middletown brought out a special guest to help raise money and donations for a family that left everything behind in Ukraine.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Society
City
Apopka, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
Winter Park, FL
City
Maitland, FL
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville bakery raised money to help Ukrainians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sweet spot in Charlottesville wrapped up a fundraiser to help support people in Ukraine. Albemarle Baking Company donated 50% of its hamantaschen sales to help Polish Humanitarian Action, a group that’s assisting Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border. “I have one skill that I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bake Sale#Sweets#Flyers#Ukrainians#Russian
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Boy Dies on Amusement Ride at ICON Park in Florida

11:16 AM PT -- The victim has been identified as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting the park from Missouri. There was a horrendous accident at a Florida amusement park that left a child dead, and sadly it's yet another case of the fact ... these rides are not risk-free. A...
ORLANDO, FL
KENS 5

Ukrainian food truck owners in Austin raising money for deaf community in Ukraine

BUDA, Texas — Wednesday afternoon, Inna and Vladimir Giterman opened up their Crepe Crazy food truck in a Buda neighborhood. "I picked crepes because there's not a lot of competition out there like there is for pizza. That's impossible. Barbecue, that'd be impossible. There's so many good places to go get that. But crepes? Nobody but me," Vladimir said.
BUDA, TX
Santa Barbara Edhat

Ukrainian-Born Locals Raising Money to Help Family Safely Evacuate

A Santa Barbara family who immigrated from Ukraine in 2005 is raising money to help family members affected by war. Helen Lash is the sales manager for Skin Deep, a salon and specialty store at 3405 State Street. She was born in Rivne, Ukraine, and moved to the United States when she was 13 years old leaving behind many extended family members and friends.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KAKE TV

Wichita area churches come together to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Wichita area churches are coming together to help Ukrainian refugees by sending donations to one Pastor who is currently in Poland. Pastor Chad Pickering with New Life Wichita is currently in Poland, but he said GracePoint Church and Hope Community Church have donated thousands of dollars in aid. Staff at those churches said when they heard about Pickering’s trip, partnering was a no-brainer.
WICHITA, KS
22 WSBT

Milford 5th graders create happiness hotline

574-832-4965, the number that could be the smile you need. Calling the right person when you need to talk to someone goes a long way. Milford teacher Mrs. Van Laeken knows the past two years has only made life harder. "The world is really chaotic, it's kind of dark," said...
MILFORD, IN
CNN

CNN

985K+
Followers
144K+
Post
775M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy