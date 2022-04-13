ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Former Phoenix PG McGee transferring to Wisconsin

By Brandon Kinnard
NBC26
 2 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Former UW-Green Bay guard Kamari McGee has found a new place to play, and he won't be going very far. McGee announced Tuesday he will transfer to play for the Badgers....

www.nbc26.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
