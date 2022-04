LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The KTRE Pineywoods Showdown will once again give back to organizations that impact the lives of East Texans. The basketball games between the Angelina and Nacogdoches County senior All-Stars will be April 21 at Lufkin High School. Tip off for the girl’s game is 6 p.m. The boys game will follow. Every year the coaches are asked to chose a charity to represent that benefit from the money raised by the two games. This year three charities will be represented in the contest.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO