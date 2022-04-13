Kenosha County social media suicide lawsuit, mom fights for late son

Racine police say a man used a broken bread knife to attack another man at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave. Tamarrae Hopkins was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempted aggravated battery with use of a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, both with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he faces up to 33 years in prison and/or up to $86,000 in fines.
