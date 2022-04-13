Cavalier Johnson reflects on Milwaukee mayor election

MILWAUKEE - A week after the April election, things are getting ugly between two candidates who ran for a seat on the Milwaukee County Board. An incumbent who lost his election urges supporters to protest at the winner's home. This was the Milwaukee County race with no candidates on the ballot. A week after the election, we finally know who is winning that race featuring only write-ins – eight of them.
MONTICELLO – Former Monticello Mayor Gordon Jenkins was elected to the village board during Tuesday’s elections. He polled 502 votes. His significant other, Rochelle Massey, was re-elected to the board, polling 513 votes. Incumbent Charles Sabatino lost his seat, garnering only 182 votes and newcomer Michael Greco also...
The city of Montgomery will have a new leader at the helm in May after Mayor Sara Countryman chose not to seek re-election and made an unsuccessful bid for Montgomery County Judge earlier this month. Councilmembers Julie Davis and Byron Sanford have tossed their hats in the ring to fill...
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Mayor Lewis has been re-elected mayor for the Town of Rayville. Lewis secured 67% of the votes. See full election results for all races in our region below.
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Residents of Saranac Lake have elected a new mayor. Republican James Williams got 599 votes, beating out Democrat Kelly Brunette by just 71 votes. Current Mayor Clyde Rabideau is retiring at the end of his term on March 31.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s been about one year since the people of Bossier City elected Tommy Chandler to serve as mayor. Since he took office in July 2021, Mayor Chandler says he’s excited to see more people and businesses moving to Bossier. He says he’s also focused on new projects, like Surge Entertainment, the new Jimmie Davis Bridge, traffic flow, shows coming to the Brookshire’s Grocery Arena and more.
DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton was elected to a second term Saturday night, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Clanton won 1,272 votes, or 60 percent, of the votes cast in Saturday’s election, defeating Michael D. Harris who won 808 votes, or 38 percent, and Kelly St. Germaine who won 50 votes, or 2 percent.
Frank Picozzi announced on Tuesday his intention to run for re-election as mayor of Warwick. In a Facebook post, Picozzi stated, “I welcome the challenge.”. Picozzi said he will remain an Independent candidate. “I am very proud of my administration’s accomplishments these past 15 months,” said Picozzi.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Wauwatosa Common Council race on April 5 ended up tied on election night. Then one provisional ballot tipped the race. On Thursday, April 14, a recount began. Late Thursday, Sean Lowe was declared the winner. The recount dragged on for more than eight hours as the...
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. A special election will be held for a runoff between Mayor Charles Michael Finlayson and Gloria Owens Hayden for mayor for the City of Tallulah. Finalyson secured 34% of the votes and Owens, 18%. See full elections results for all […]
HARTFORD, Wis. - The chair of the Washington County Board of Supervisors is calling on one of his own to step down, saying his presence after a gun incident is "unwanted." Timothy Michalak holds two elected positions, mayor of Hartford and Washington County supervisor. After weeks of silence, Mayor Michalak...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There's now controversy over a proposed mural honoring the lives lost in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The artist wants to put it on a blank wall that's part of a bar downtown. One parade-goer says that would be a disgrace to the victims. As an artist,...
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin claims board on Thursday asked the Legislature to award nearly $1 million to a Milwaukee man who spent 24 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. The claims board, in its unanimous decision Thursday, awarded Daryl Dwayne Holloway $25,000, which is the most allowed...
Comments / 1