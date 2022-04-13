ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Attempts To Evade Baltimore Police Inside BPD Headquarters

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A male suspected of committing a crime attempted to escape from officers while inside of police headquarters on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The male had been interviewed by detectives prior to his escape attempt.

Officers eventually caught him and took him into custody, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department’s headquarters building sits in the 600 block of East Fayette Street.

