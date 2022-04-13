ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman found shot to death in SW Houston had just learned she was pregnant, family says

A woman who was found murdered in her southwest Houston apartment Sunday morning had just learned she was pregnant, her family told ABC13.

Houston police said 20-year-old Dontia Clark was found with multiple gunshots wounds at her apartment at 8808 Gustine Lane. The gruesome discovery was made by her brother, who went to check on her after her family was unable to reach her.

"I don't think it's hit me yet. I know she's gone, but I don't think it's hit me that my baby is not going to be here ever again," said Dontia Clark's mother, Tasha Clark.

Her relatives say police told them it appeared that she knew her killer because there was no forced entry.

Tasha Clark said her daughter had just learned she was pregnant and was hoping for a girl.

"You just didn't take my baby, you took my grandbaby," Tasha Clark said.

In a press release, police said they have no description of the suspect(s), witnesses, or a motive.

"That's the part that's really frustrating. When is she going to matter?" Kieka Clark, her aunt said.

Dontia Clark, who relatives described as bubbly, was attending Houston Community College.

"I just need justice for my baby. That's all. That's it," added her mother.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

