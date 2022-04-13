Firefighter hurt battling blaze at vacant home in East Baltimore

A body was found in a vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood, police say. Baltimore Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said officers were called to the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday for a report of human remains inside a home. The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office, Fennoy said. No identity or cause of death was available. Baltimore officials announced just ...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Council President Nick Mosby has introduced three new bills to address the problems posed by the thousands of vacant properties in Baltimore.
The three bills address emergency response fees, registration fees and penalties, and complaint fines.
The first bill is tailored to address emergency response fees. It requires vacant property owners to pay for emergency response services provided by the Baltimore City Fire Department, according to a shortlist provided by Mosby.
The bill allows the fire department to recover costs associated with fire investigations, incidents involving hazardous materials, water incidents, and other incidents that involve fire personnel.
The second bill...
