Firefighter hurt battling blaze at vacant home in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Council President Nick Mosby has introduced three new bills to address the problems posed by the thousands of vacant properties in Baltimore. The three bills address emergency response fees, registration fees and penalties, and complaint fines. The first bill is tailored to address emergency response fees. It requires vacant property owners to pay for emergency response services provided by the Baltimore City Fire Department, according to a shortlist provided by Mosby. The bill allows the fire department to recover costs associated with fire investigations, incidents involving hazardous materials, water incidents, and other incidents that involve fire personnel. The second bill...

24 DAYS AGO