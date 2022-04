ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul detailed the uses of $2 billion in reserve pandemic recovery funding in the FY 2023 State Budget, Saturday. When she introduced her Executive Budget in January, Governor Hochul indicated that she would work with the legislature to find the best use for these additional funds. Under agreements with the legislature, $800 million is being directed to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, $250 million is for utility assistance, $125 million is for the Landlord Rental Assistance Program, and $800 million is going towards hospitals that are still experiencing financial distress from the COVID-19 pandemic. An additional $25 million will go to other one-time, non-recurring investments.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO