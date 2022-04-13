ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

What’s the best way to file taxes? Abilene expert weighs in

By Noah McKinney
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpSx1_0f7WZzTq00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Since 1991, Mindy Turner has owned and operated Taxes and More, helping Big Country residents better understand and file their taxes each year.

“Personally, I always tell them it’s better if you don’t understand to go to somebody that does,” says Turner.

Around 2016 is when she says she noticed a migration of customers, many choosing to file online though services such as TurboTax and TaxAct.

“Oh absolutely we have a lot of people go to online, it’s that little four letter word that gets people: ‘F-R-E-E,'” Turner says.

And though she might recommend in person filing, she says she understands the draw and convenience of online filing for those with simple tax returns.

“I tell them its always better to go to the IRS website, you can do your tax return for free. It doesn’t cost you any money and at least you know it’s being done right,” says Turner.

She also mentioned that brick and mortar businesses such as her own are “tied down” in the kind of advertising they can do. An important distinction, since TurboTax, the most popular of the online services has come under fire in past years.

Turbo Tax opts out of IRS’s Free File program

“So if you’re going to do it just get somebody reputable to look at it and know that you did it right before you send it,” says Turner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Firearms, narcotics found in Jones County well-check

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple was arrested in Jones County Sunday after they were found with illegal narcotics and firearms. Humberto Quezada and Amber Floyd were found in what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle, early Sunday morning, April 10. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said, in a Facebook post, that after checking […]
JONES COUNTY, TX
Elite Daily

What Tax Filing Personality Are You?

April 18 is approaching, which means it’s the thick of tax season. To help our readers out, Elite Daily partnered with TurboTax to help you figure out which tax filing profile best fits you, whether you’re a first-time filer or a new parent. Speaking of TurboTax, let their...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Business
Abilene, TX
Sports
Atlantic City Press

PennyWise Episode 53: Your top tax questions about filing this year, answered by our expert

There are many tax filing changes and updates this year so host Teri Barr is sharing your questions with Kemberley Washington, a tax expert with Forbes Advisor. Kemberley answers everything from "Will you owe taxes on your third stimulus payment" to "How you can be sure your home office counts as a deduction" and much more. We also dive into a reminder about online tax scams.
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Single Women and Taxes: What to Know When Filing This Year

If you’re a single woman, living on one income, you’re likely watching every penny. One of the best ways to save money is to shave your tax bill. Thanks to last year’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, three federal income tax credits were expanded for tax year 2021. And although these rules apply broadly to the American public, millions of unmarried women can benefit.
INCOME TAX
Urban Milwaukee

Tax season in final weeks: what to know before and after filing

MADISON – The April 18 individual income tax filing deadline is one month away. Taxpayers who already filed and are receiving a refund may track their refund’s status on the Where’s My Refund page of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue‘s (DOR) website at revenue.wi.gov. Those yet...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Filing#Turbo Tax#Tax Return#Ktab#Big Country#Free File#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Monday morning crash in Taylor Co.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Buffalo Gap man is dead after a crash in southern Taylor County Monday morning. According to a preliminary crash report by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the collision occurred at 6:15 a.m. Monday on US 84 just more than 2 miles east of Tuscola. DPS says 68-year-old […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Motley Fool

Filing a Tax Extension? Here's When Your Tax Payments Are Due

If you file a tax extension, you're still responsible for making on-time tax payments. A tax extension gives you six more months to file your tax return. However, you'll need to pay your taxes on or before April 18 to avoid interest and penalty fees. With less than a month...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy