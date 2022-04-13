ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

More charges and additional arrest made in Eunice nursing home identity theft case

By Scott Lewis
 2 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — Additional charges and an additional arrest have been made in the ongoing case of a Eunice nursing home identity theft dating back to 2021.

Tranessa Compton, 30, of Mamou, was originally arrested in January of this year on multiple counts of credit card fraud and identity theft. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed this morning that she has been arrested again and given additional charges related to another complaint from a Eunice Manor resident. Arrested on April 7, she faces one count of exploitation of persons with infirmities, 112 counts of access device fraud, 57 counts of identity theft, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Her bond was set at $22,000.

St. Landry Parish deputies confirmed that these charges are in addition to previous charges Compton faces from her January 31 arrest, including 259 counts of access device fraud, 16 counts of identity theft, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Jonas Wayne Patin, 35, of Mamou, who shares an address with Compton, also faces two counts of exploitation of persons with infirmities, 64 counts of access device fraud, and six counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $27,500. An arrest warrant for Patin was originally issued Feb. 15. He was also arrested April 7, said Guidroz.

Man accused of causing trouble at Boutte Burger King drive-thru window, trying to run over employee

The fraudulent activity allegedly committed by Patin and Compton occurred between Nov. 17 and Dec. 20, 2021. Detectives were first tipped off to the alleged activity on Jan. 3, 2022. On Feb. 22, Guidroz said a second victim came forward after being notified of a past-due balance on a card that should have had no debt.

Guidroz said detectives found the second victim’s card had a total of 44 fraudulent transactions totaling $3,553 and 68 attempted transactions totaling $12,548. Compton also allegedly attempted to open a new line of credit using the victim’s identity but was declined.

As in Compton’s previous arrest, she was allegedly captured on phone recordings identifying herself as the victim and also using supplied the victim’s personal information, including credit card number, date of birth, photo identification card and Social Security number.

“When questioned by detectives on April 7, 2022, Tranessa Compton initially denied any involvement and later replied that she made a ‘mistake.'” said Guidroz.

Guidroz said Compton and Patin were observed on surveillance footage using the credit card that belonged to the Eunice Manor victim, in some cases in the presence of minors. Patin was allegedly responsible for 60 transactions and one attempted transaction totaling $3,609.

