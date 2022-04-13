CATS continues to ensure public transportation is safe for passengers

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of people in Charlotte use public transit, including city buses and the light rail.

Some commuters said Tuesday they have concerns after learning about a mass shooting Tuesday morning on a subway train in Brooklyn.

Even though there is no threat of that kind in Charlotte, transit officials will ensure public transportation is safe to use.

Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System said they are increasing security after the attack in New York.

“CATS would like to take this opportunity to remind our riders that they should immediately report suspicious activity on CATS vehicles and property by notifying law enforcement officers or by calling 911,” officials said in a statement. “CATS will also be increasing patrols across our transit system. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our riders and staff.”

