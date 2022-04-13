ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CATS continues to ensure public transportation is safe for passengers

By Glenn Counts, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nHLn1_0f7WZNNa00

CHARLOTTE — Thousands of people in Charlotte use public transit, including city buses and the light rail.

[ALSO READ: CATS officials address safety concerns after deadly road rage shooting that killed bus driver]

Some commuters said Tuesday they have concerns after learning about a mass shooting Tuesday morning on a subway train in Brooklyn.

[UPDATES: Brooklyn subway shooting: Gunman fired at least 33 times, police say]

Even though there is no threat of that kind in Charlotte, transit officials will ensure public transportation is safe to use.

Officials with the Charlotte Area Transit System said they are increasing security after the attack in New York.

“CATS would like to take this opportunity to remind our riders that they should immediately report suspicious activity on CATS vehicles and property by notifying law enforcement officers or by calling 911,” officials said in a statement. “CATS will also be increasing patrols across our transit system. We continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our riders and staff.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, passengers talk about their concerns while riding public transit.

(Watch the video below: Multiple people shot at Brooklyn substation, authorities say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Public Transportation#Shooting#Mass Transit#Cox Media Group
PIX11

Exclusive: Subway assault victim ‘terrified’ to ride rails

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Wynter White spent her birthday in the emergency room eating cake. Still, she told PIX11 News, it could have been worse. She suffered a sprained wrist and injured leg after being attacked at the Fulton Street subway station Wednesday. White is just the latest in a series of subway assault victims […]
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy