ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

WATCH: DVH, players discuss wins over UAPB

By arkansasrazorbacks.com
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njUmr_0f7WZKjP00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 6 Arkansas (25-7) continued its dominance over in-state opponents with a seven-inning doubleheader sweep of UAPB (7-21-1) on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks fired back-to-back shutouts against the Golden Lions, including a combined seven-inning one-hitter in their 15-0 win in game one of the twin bill. Arkansas completed the doubleheader sweep with a 6-0 shutout win in the nightcap, tossing a seven-inning combined three-hitter in the process.

Tuesday night’s back-to-back shutouts were the first for Arkansas since doing so in a seven-inning doubleheader against South Carolina in 2018. The Hogs also accomplished the feat on the road at Kentucky in 2016.

Arkansas has now won 10 games in a row against in-state foes, a streak which dates back to 2019. The Razorbacks have also won 14 consecutive midweek games since 2021, including all six of its midweek contests this season.

The Razorbacks look ahead to hosting LSU in a three-game set this weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on SEC Network+.

Game 1: Arkansas 15, UAPB 0 (7 innings)

Arkansas came within one out from firing its first no-hitter of any kind since 2017, but the Hogs ultimately settled for a combined one-hitter in their 15-0 win in game one of the doubleheader. It marked Arkansas’ first combined one-hitter since doing so against Western Illinois on March 12, 2019.

Starter Kole Ramage sat down all nine batters he faced in his three perfect innings of work, striking out five in the process. Elijah Trest twirled two hitless innings in relief of him, fanning three and walking one before giving way to Issac Bracken for the final two frames.

Bracken retired the first five batters he faced before allowing a two-out single to break up Arkansas’ no-hit bid. The right-hander, however, retired the very next batter he faced on one pitch to secure the Razorbacks’ 15-0 victory.

Arkansas’ offense, meanwhile, scored runs in every inning of the ballgame, including seven in the fourth, to put the game away early. Brady Slavens, who was one of four Hogs with multiple base knocks in game one, led the offensive onslaught with four hits, including two home runs, and a career-high six RBI.

Game 2: Arkansas 6, UAPB 0 (7 innings)

The Razorback pitching staff also dominated in the nightcap of Tuesday’s twin bill, using five arms in a combined three-hitter to lead Arkansas to a 6-0 win.

Will McEntire earned the start and struck out five over three innings in his first outing since the 2020 campaign. The right-hander allowed two hits and issued three walks while holding UAPB scoreless.

Zack Morris (1.0 IP, 3 SO), Mark Adamiak (1.0 IP, 2 SO), Gabriel Starks (1.0 IP, 3 SO) and Nick Griffin (1.0 IP, 3 SO) finished out the game in relief of McEntire, combining for 11 strikeouts over the final four innings.

Offensively, Slavens once again led the charge for the Hogs. He tallied two more hits and three more runs batted in, finishing his day with six hits, including a double, a triple and two homers, and nine total RBI to raise his slash line to .276/.339/.576 for the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
5NEWS

Razorback Jaylin Williams given key to the City of Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Razorback basketball star and Fort Smith native Jaylin Williams was given the key to the City of Fort Smith by Mayor McGill. On Wednesday night, April 13, at the Annual Youth of the Year Banquet hosted at the Evans Boys & Girls Club, Fort Smith Mayor McGill gave Williams a key to the city. Williams was also a guest speaker at the club he use to attend as a child.
FORT SMITH, AR
KARK

Softball Ready For Top 15 Match-up With Kentucky

The 6th ranked Arkansas Razorback softball team will host 12th ranked Kentucky in a three game series starting on Friday at Bogle Park. Arkansas currently sits at the top of the SEC Standings at 9-3 in conference play, but the Wildcats are right behind them at 8-4. Courtney Deifel and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFB

Tigers fall short in series opener vs. No. 6 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU (23-10, 7-6 SEC) fell short in the opening game of the series against No. 6 Arkansas (26-7, 9-4 SEC) the SEC Division West leader 5-4 on Thursday, April 14. The Tigers missed a huge opportunity in the top of the eighth inning trailing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#College Baseball#Dvh#Uapb#Lsu#Tigers#Sec Network#Arkansas 15
KARK 4 News

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KARK 4 News

Who is Frank R. James? Suspect in Brooklyn subway attack

UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy