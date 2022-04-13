Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Little help in Tuesday's loss

The Blackhawks ended an eight-game winless streak by beating the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in a shootout at the United Center on Thursday. 1. This night was all about Pat Foley, whose 39-year run as the voice of the Chicago Blackhawks has officially come to an end. He was honored before the game with a mini ceremony that included a video montage of some of his greatest calls, received video messages throughout the evening from former/current players and broadcasters, and was named the No. 1 star of the game in a fitting end to the evening. I can confidently say Blackhawks fans enjoyed both the broadcast AND the outcome.

