Blackhawks' Collin Delia: Little help in Tuesday's loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Delia allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. Los Angeles' fifth...

www.cbssports.com

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Red Wings Foundation announces Paint the Ice Event is back

DETROIT -- After a two-year hiatus, the Detroit Red Wings Foundation is excited to announce that the fan-favorite Paint the Ice event at Little Caesars Arena is back this season on Sunday, May 1. By making a small donation to benefit the Detroit Red Wings Foundation, fans can now register...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks end winless skid on Pat Foley night

The Blackhawks ended an eight-game winless streak by beating the San Jose Sharks 5-4 in a shootout at the United Center on Thursday. 1. This night was all about Pat Foley, whose 39-year run as the voice of the Chicago Blackhawks has officially come to an end. He was honored before the game with a mini ceremony that included a video montage of some of his greatest calls, received video messages throughout the evening from former/current players and broadcasters, and was named the No. 1 star of the game in a fitting end to the evening. I can confidently say Blackhawks fans enjoyed both the broadcast AND the outcome.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Bytes: Hossa, Oduya, Foley & More

Welcome to the April edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 season. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Chicago Steel Sign Macklin Celebrini to USHL Tender Agreement

The Chicago Steel signed Macklin Celebrini to a USHL tender agreement for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. The 15-year-old forward scored 117 points (50 goals, 67 assists) in 52 games for the Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U prep team this past season. His point total ranks in the top-10, all-time among U17 scorers in prep hockey along with his teammate William Whitelaw and current NHL stars Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, and Alex DeBrincat.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Predators Recall Cody Glass from Milwaukee

Forward Ranks Among AHL's Leaders in Assists, Points with Milwaukee This Season. Nashville, Tenn. (April 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). Glass, 23 (4/1/99), has 14 goals and 60 points in...
NASHVILLE, TN

