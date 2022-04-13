ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes quick work of Blackhawks

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Quick made 18 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. The Kings took the lead 7:43...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

fantasypros.com

Kevin Fiala delivers two goals at home

Kevin Fiala and the hosting Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday by a score of 5-1. He provided a pair of goals, a plus-3 rating, three shots and one block through 20:21 minutes of ice time. Fantasy Impact:. Fiala's first goal (which was also the game-winner) was the...
NHL
Yardbarker

San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Wilson, Dahlen, Bordeleau

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Doug Wilson is stepping down as general manager due to health concerns. In other news, Jonathan Dahlen’s agent recently denied rumors that his client is looking to return to Sweden for the 2022-23 season, and is hoping to sign an extension in the near future. Meanwhile, the organization did just make a signing, as they announced that prospect Thomas Bordeleau will join the San Jose Barracuda on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Wednesday Weekly: Learn to Fly

Welcome back to Detroit Red Wings Wednesday Weekly! In this weekly column, we will take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
DETROIT, MI
City
Sports
City
Kings, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
92.9 The Ticket

Tarasenko Scores Twice, Blues Push Past Ailing Bruins 4-2

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night. Torey Krug and David Perron each finished with a goal and an assist as the Blues (43-20-10) posted their sixth straight victory. Ville...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two-point effort Tuesday

Perron scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins. The veteran forward has quietly been red hot over the last month. Over the last 18 games, Perron has piled up 12 goals and 23 points, boosting him to 24 goals and 52 points through 59 contests on the season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Cal Petersen
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS LA

Kings overmatched in 9-3 loss to Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night.Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old.Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6, besting the 2013-14 and 2000-01 teams for most victories. The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: Getzlaf, Eakins & More

The 2021-22 season is slowly but surely coming to a close for the Anaheim Ducks. After a number of trades, the team looks much different from the one that began the season and it will surely look a bit different once the next season begins as well. Getzlaf Announces Retirement,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Austin Adams: Exits with injury

Adams was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Adams delivered 1.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before leaving the field with the training staff during the fifth inning. The specifics of the issue are unclear, and the 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Defensive Depth Being Tested as Team Struggles to Stay Healthy

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Boston Bruins are closing in on an Eastern Conference playoff berth. They are in a battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning for the third spot in the Atlantic Division and with the Washington Capitals for the first wild card spot. Where they finish will not most likely be decided until the end of the month as the Black and Gold face a tough schedule leading into the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Recalled from Triple-A

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. With both Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill a roster spot. The 27-year-old has had short stints in the MLB in the past couple seasons, starting three games and appearing in six total contests between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Overall, he has produced a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while walking six and striking out 12 batters over 15 innings. With Giolito on the shelf, Lambert could be asked to make a spot start or two while with the big-league club for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

