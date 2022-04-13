Bulky items begone! Henderson Spring Clean-Up organized

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Living in Henderson County and have lots of bulky items you need to get rid of? You’re in luck! County officials have announced the dates, times and locations for Henderson County’s 2022 Spring Clean-Up.

County residents can bring bulky household items to the drop-off locations, officials say. Regular household garbage, yard waste, tires, paint cans, used oil and other hazardous materials will not be accepted. Dumpsters used at the drop-offs will be removed from each site each night.

On April 22 and 23, county crews will be at the Baskett Volunteer Fire Department and at a vacant lot in Beals just south of the railroad tracks. May 13 and 14, crews will be in the back parking lot at Zion Baptist Church and at Niagara VFD. Lastly, crews will be at the Corydon and Smith Mills VFDs on June 10 and 11. The Spring Clean-Up runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m on those select days only.

Officials say Henderson County residents can visit any of the drop-off locations while crews are present but are encouraged to use the site closest to their homes.

