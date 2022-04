The old Horseshoe is turning 100 years old and the celebration and almost year-long party begins on Saturday with the annual LiFEsports spring game. “Ohio Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of all Buckeyes and it is a place of historic significance,” said President Kristina M. Johnson in a statement. “Families have celebrated a loved one’s academic achievement here, champions have been crowned here and it has helped so many of us fall in love with what it means to be a part of the Ohio State community. We are so excited to enjoy 100 years in the ’Shoe with thousands of our closest friends and we look forward to the celebration ahead this season.”

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO