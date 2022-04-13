Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Eclipses 90-point mark

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Minnesota Gophers forward Blake McLaughlin has signed a two-year, entry level deal with the Anaheim Ducks. The Grand Rapids native will report to the AHL’s San Diego Gulls on an amateur tryout for the rest of the year. McLaughlin scored career highs in goals,...
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
A blowout game between the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers resulted in some tempers rising late in the game, particularly between Ryan Hartman and Evander Kane. With just minutes remaining in the contest, a scrum took place in front of the Wild bench. Kane originally had a hold of Kirill Kaprizov, but that didn't last long, as Hartman came flying in to defend his teammate. The two appeared to be willing to scrap, but a linesman separated them before they were able to do so. As a result, both were still very fired up as they were leaving the ice, and Hartman chose to let Kane now how he felt about him with a simple yet effective gesture.
Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists. The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th...
Ryan Hartman was on his game on Tuesday night helping the Minnesota Wild defeat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. He netted a pair of goals, a plus-2 rating, 12 PIMs, two shots and one block. Fantasy Impact:. Hartman's first goal came after a solid Kirill Kaprizov effort along the boards where...
Bruins, Penguins, Lightning, Flames can each earn berth. Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 14:. They defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS, ESPN+, NHL LIVE) AND the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion, or if they get one point against the Senators and the Penguins defeat the Islanders in regulation.
Ryan Hartman has been handed a bill for flipping the bird. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday that Hartman has been fined $4,250, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during Tuesday night’s game against the Oilers. With the Wild up 5-1 in...
Numerous injuries to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday opened the door for Felix Sandstrom and others to join the lineup on Wednesday. “Play the kids.” That’s the mantra when a team falls out of the NHL playoff race. And that’s where the Philadelphia Flyers find themselves — out...
Talbot will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Friday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-3 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and return to the win column in a home matchup with a hot Edmonton team that's won six of its last seven contests.
Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
Talbot made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. The shots were 19-19 after two periods, but while Talbot stopped every one he faced up to that point, Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen let four pucks through. Minnesota extended its lead to 5-0 early in the third before Leon Draisaitl broke up Talbot's shutout bid on an Edmonton power play with his 51st goal of the season. There's no shame in giving one up to Draisaitl, and Talbot improved to 10-0-2 in his last 12 decisions with this latest strong performance. He has been the better option in Minnesota's net over Marc-Andre Fleury, who has allowed eight goals in his last two starts.
In this week’s edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes continue to limp their way through the final few weeks of the season without star players such as Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse, and Jakob Chychrun. This week they went on the road to face the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights, in addition to hosting the Vancouver Canucks in what turned out to be a disappointing week for the team.
Matt Irwin had himself a day. Washington’s 34-year-old defenseman played in just his 16th game with the Capitals in Tuesday night’s 9-2 demolition over the Philadelphia Flyers. In the process, the veteran scored his first goal with Washington on a blistering slap shot from the blue line to put the home side up 6-1. He had rung the post on a shot earlier in the game but to no avail. This time, it pierced mesh.
The Anaheim Ducks are keeping head coach Dallas Eakins in charge next year for his fourth season with the struggling club.The Ducks are picking up Eakins' contract option for the 2022-23 season, new general manager Pat Verbeek announced Tuesday.The Ducks are finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is 29-33-12 heading into its game at Florida on Tuesday night.The Ducks were in the Western Conference playoff picture this season until the All-Star break, when they began a 6-17-3 skid that has all but guaranteed they'll miss the postseason for a...
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby did not allow his team to sag any further than their sleepy second-period performance. With a mid-second period setup, and a third period goal, Crosby had three points and the Penguins secured their 16th consecutive playoff appearance by beating the New York Islanders 6-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.
