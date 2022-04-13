Thomas Koonce Granted Parole After 31 Years In Prison For Murder

GREENWICH — Francis Smith, the longest-serving prisoner in the state of Connecticut — incarcerated for a 1949 Greenwich murder he was convicted of in 1950 — is no longer behind prison walls. Smith, now 97, has been released on “supervised parole” to the 60 West nursing home...
TACOMA, Wash. — Gary Hartman, the now 70-year-old who was arrested and convicted in a 1986 Tacoma cold case thanks to DNA technology, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison on Tuesday. Hartman was caught and charged more than 30 years after he raped and murdered 12-year-old...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A local woman will spend 17 years in prison for murder and robbery. Kayla J. Holden pleaded guilty to the October murder of 37-year-old Allyson Davis. Detectives said Holden and 42-year-old Jerome J. Lee Jr approached Davis and another man asking for a ride. Some...
A Lucas County judge sentenced a Toledo man on Thursday to 31 years to life in prison for the 2018 fatal shooting of his cousin. At the culmination of a weeklong trial, Rashad Gaines, 27, of the 900 block of Paxton Street, was convicted on March 7 of two counts of murder, both with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications. He was also convicted for having weapons while under disability.
LANSING, Mich. (WEYI) — The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced that a pair of brothers wrongfully convicted of murder in 1997 have been exonerated. The convictions of George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus from Oakland County, Michigan have been vacated after a collaboration between the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s (DAG) Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU), the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Cooley Law School Innocence Project and the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic.
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
A California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 was recommended for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three gunmen who hijacked a school bus with 26 kids and their bus driver in Chowchilla, California, in 1976. The men transferred the driver and children to vans and drove them 12 hours before they were buried alive in an underground truck trailer, CBS News reported.
Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
The Texas mother of 14 who was found guilty of killing her 2-year-old child in 2007, faces execution in two weeks, but her family is doing all they can to stop it and asking the governor for clemency, CBS News reported. Melissa Lucio is set to be executed on April...
BROCKTON — A Brockton man with prior convictions will spend nearly a decade in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation in Southeastern Massachusetts. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Jermaine Gonsalves was sentenced to nine and a half years in...
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and two more are seriously injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree in Marshfield, according to authorities. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Marshfield police received a call about the crash in the area of...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
South Carolina has become the fourth state to allow executions by firing squad as an option for prisoners on death row. After legislation passed in May 2021 to expand the state's means of execution, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced in a statement Friday that they've completed a $53,600 renovation of their Capital Punishment Facility to allow for firing squad executions.
