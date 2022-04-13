ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

By Janel Forte, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDQEb_0f7WYKq200

( NewsNation ) — An unimaginable tragedy is sending chills through a small Georgia community.

On Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke.

The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.

Investigators say the three were killed in what appears to be a ruthless robbery. The person responsible got away from the range with an estimated 40 guns, plus the security footage from the shop.

While authorities returned to the range Monday afternoon looking for clues, Blake Harr stopped by to pay his respects.

Group uses art therapy to help children of war

“These people went out of their way to help others and it’s just senseless for his to happen,” Harr said.

While investigators track down leads, the close-knit community is in mourning.

“Hurt, frustrated, confused. Why this place, why these people?” Harr said. “Those guns weren’t worth the lives that were lost.”

The shooting suspect is still on the run. Authorities say there is a $15,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the deadly shooting. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Fatally Shot at 37, Brother Charged With Murder

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his track “We Ready” with Bubba Sparxxx, has reportedly died age 37. According to TMZ, Eversole’s family confirmed he passed away on Sunday, April 3. While his family initially did not confirm a cause of death, WSB-TV2 reports that Eversole was allegedly shot by his brother Alexander Kraus. Authorities said Kraus shot the artist on March 25; he died from his injuries on April 3.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WYFF4.com

Georgia woman arrested after argument in hospital parking garage turns deadly

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The charges against a 69-year-old Georgia woman have been upgraded after the 78-year-old woman she allegedly pushed into the path of a car, trapping her underneath, died. Atlanta police said Gloria Franklin, of Powder Springs, initially was charged with aggravated assault. An...
ATLANTA, GA
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
The Georgia Sun

Georgia at risk for more tornadoes tonight

Residents in part of the Southeast will face more volatile weather into Wednesday night that will include the risk of tornadoes. AccuWeather meteorologists say the risk of flash flooding will also be heightened as a result of the rounds of stormy weather so far this week. A tornado touched down...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Art Therapy#Coroner#Manhunt#The Lock Stock
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

3 family members face hate crimes charges in attack that left gay man blind in Pompano Beach, Florida

Florida prosecutors said they filed hate crime charges Tuesday against three family members accused of severely beating a man because of his sexual orientation. Inna Makarenko, 44; Yevhen Makarenko, 43; and Oleh Makarenko, 21; were each charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery during the burglary of a dwelling and kidnapping, according to the Broward State Attorney's Office. All three face possible life sentences.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy