Empowering Survivors to Heal and Thrive

If you’re in Charlotte, North Carolina mark your calendars for March 25th to attend “Just Heal, Bro”. The National Black Male Mental Health Tour will be here March 25, 2022 beginning at 7:30pm. You’re invited to a safe, “male-only” space where men of all walks of life will converge on an emotional and mental healing journey together. This event will foster a supportive and healing experience. It’s going to be real talk, clinical dialogue and connections with influential Black men. Shout out to the local Black therapists that will be on site with various resources. Meet us at the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, located at 2319 Wellesley Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. Need to know more, click here.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO