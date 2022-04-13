ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Empowering Survivors to Heal and Thrive

By 8 O'Clock Buzz
wortfm.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on the Tuesday 8:00 Buzz with Dr. Damita Brown, ​Erika Petty, Executive Director of LOTUS Legal Clinic joins us from Milwaukee to talk about sex trafficking and sexual violence and the work she and the clinic are doing to empower victims, fight trafficking and prevent violence. More...

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Promoting safety and healing for survivors of violent crime

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Survivors of violence are looking to promote safety and healing with new legislative priorities. Senate Bill 251 will allow experts to provide evidence that survivors were acting in self-defense. Louisiana Survivors for Reform thinks the bill is needed since many survivors are behind bars because their actions...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KWQC

Empower House Spaghetti Supper

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport is home to the only brain injury clubhouse in Iowa. Empower House offers valuable resources to those living with brain injuries and their loved ones. Missy Heinrichs with Empower House shares about the organization and invites us all to their special supper coming up. When:...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
country1037fm.com

Attend “Just Heal, Bro!”

If you’re in Charlotte, North Carolina mark your calendars for March 25th to attend “Just Heal, Bro”. The National Black Male Mental Health Tour will be here March 25, 2022 beginning at 7:30pm. You’re invited to a safe, “male-only” space where men of all walks of life will converge on an emotional and mental healing journey together. This event will foster a supportive and healing experience. It’s going to be real talk, clinical dialogue and connections with influential Black men. Shout out to the local Black therapists that will be on site with various resources. Meet us at the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, located at 2319 Wellesley Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. Need to know more, click here.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy