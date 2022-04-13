Hopkins County Leaders Preparing For Impending Storms

The week began with the tri-state area under an 'Enhanced' Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe weather which means everything would be in play--strong damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. It was already not looking good. MODERATE RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday. One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe. Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted. A third tornado […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
A major winter storm is going to impact the West and the Plains on Tuesday. Feet of snow will pile up across the Rockies and the Plains. Blizzard conditions will be possible over Montana and North Dakota with strong winds and white-out conditions. Power outages will be likely in some...
It's going to be a wet Tuesday in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota as a strong storm system that is associated with the severe weather outbreak in the Deep South churns through the country. For the Twin Cities, about an inch of rain is expected to fall through...
An incoming storm with multi-faceted natural hazards may bring severe weather conditions, a blizzard, and a snowstorm, to the Northern US and Central US for five days next week, according to the weather forecast on Thursday, April 7. Incoming Storm System. On Thursday, meteorologists from AccuWeather issued a weather forecast,...
Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — During the severe weather outbreak that happened late Friday night into early Saturday morning, it's been determined that four tornadoes touched down, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. Several storm surveys were conducted on both Saturday and Sunday. The details are below. An...
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in Kentucky during Friday night's severe weather. NWS Louisville said on Twitter that the line of storms produced a possible EF-1 tornado in Hardin County, Kentucky just west of Elizabethtown. According to...
Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
A massive storm system that swept across a dozen states in the South this week is now making its way north. Residents in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast are bracing for the worst, as the weather continues to create deadly conditions and leaves a wake of destruction in its path. At...
Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
