Hopkins County, KY

Hopkins County Leaders Preparing For Impending Storms

By Brian Miller
wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkins county residents are still weary of severe weather. The county was...

FOX 56

Weather service confirms 3 tornadoes touched down in Kentucky storm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Three tornadoes touched down in Kentucky when storms moved through the area late Friday, the National Weather Service has confirmed. Survey results on Saturday found that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Hardin and Bullitt counties and an EF-0 tornado hit in Breckinridge County, news outlets reported. The EF-0 tornado had […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
JACKSON, MS
WLKY.com

NWS confirms 4 tornadoes touched down in the Louisville region Friday night

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — During the severe weather outbreak that happened late Friday night into early Saturday morning, it's been determined that four tornadoes touched down, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. Several storm surveys were conducted on both Saturday and Sunday. The details are below. An...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

NWS: Possible EF-1 tornado confirmed in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in Kentucky during Friday night's severe weather. NWS Louisville said on Twitter that the line of storms produced a possible EF-1 tornado in Hardin County, Kentucky just west of Elizabethtown. According to...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT

