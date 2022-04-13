ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Madison County, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon. Target Area: Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Widespread wooded lowland flooding is occurring. Water approaches a few homes on south Biron drive in Biron. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was missing. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 1017.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WOOD COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Friday to 11 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.7 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. From there, the river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.6 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.7 20.6 21.0 7 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Livingston WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Livingston and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 23:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be on Friday morning. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Woodruff L&D, Blountstown Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Forest Road 115 in Liberty County at River Styx Campground will flood, isolating access to the site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM CDT Thursday /11:15 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 PM CDT Thursday /11:15 PM EDT Thursday/ was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at about 17.5 feet through early next week. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 03/20/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy