Cherokee County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

Center, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Mount Enterprise, TX
Douglass, TX
Cushing, TX
Cherokee, TX
Shelbyville, TX
Texas State
Timpson, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Shelby County, TX
Rusk, TX
Forest, TX
Tenaha, TX
Rusk County, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
