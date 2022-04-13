ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Athens sweeps Logan 5-0

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

LOGAN — The Athens tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season, earning a victory at Logan High School.

The Bulldogs were 5-0 winners over the Chieftains, winning all five matches in 2-0 sweeps on Tuesday.

Ben Castelino got Athens going in the first singles match, beating Logan’s Levi Keck 6-3, 6-0.

That proved to be the closest match of the afternoon. Luke Frost won the second singles match for Athens, 6-0, 6-0 against Owen Gadrim.

The third singles match was a 6-1, 6-0 result, with Athens’ Jake McCarthy defeating Logan’s Tommy Baron.

Both doubles matches were 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in favor of the Bulldogs. Jay Choi and Charlie Kohn won the first doubles match over Logan’s Ashley Aldridge and Mira Burns.

Athens’ Nico Barr and Jackson Owens were also perfect 6-0, 6-0 winners against the Logan team of Logan Keck and Xavier Lawson in second doubles.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to return to the court on Friday, hosting Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.

