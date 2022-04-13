ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Advocates upset after Gov. Kelly signs bill banning sanctuary cities

By Andres Gutierrez
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnLbS_0f7WVUsv00

Local groups who work with immigrants and other undocumented people are calling out Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly after she signed a bill clamping down on local efforts to help those groups.

"It's incredibly short sighted. It's bad politics and it's bad policy," Marcus Winn, director of voter engagement at More2 said. "The state law targets, demonizes and incentivizes local law enforcement to actually turn folks in."

More2 is one of the groups who has rallied over the last few years in support of the " Safe and Welcoming Act " in Wyandotte County.

It passed in February and would have provided municipal ID cards to immigrants and prevented local law enforcement from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Similar measures are in place in Lawrence and in Roeland Park, whose attorney is now assessing how they'll move forward.

"We should expect that there is a measurable multiple point bump in crime in Kansas because of this bill," Winn said. "Many families who witnessed crime will not report it because HB 2717."

The Republican-backed bill also says a local IDs can't be used to vote, impacting the elderly and people with disabilities.

"I think it's a real insult to community leaders, not just activists and organizers, but also local elected officials who depend upon the principle of home rule to judge for ourselves what, what's best for us," Winn said.

Advocates are now gathering themselves to determine what their next steps are following this move, which they believe was purely political as the Democratic governor is up for re-election in November.

"It's really poor political analysis to think that signing this bill somehow has an advantage," Winn said.

Comments / 4

Barbara Tyree
1d ago

We do not need places to hide illegal people come in the right way like my family did

Reply
5
Related
NHPR

Bill targeting sanctuary cities passes the N.H. House

The New Hampshire House passed House Bill 1266 on Tuesday in a 172-162 vote, advancing a proposal to make it illegal for state or local governments to restrict cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The bill targets so-called sanctuary cities. In New Hampshire, places like Lebanon and...
IMMIGRATION
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice signs bill banning abortions based on disability

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 468 into law today that bans medical professionals from performing abortions based on the disability of the unborn child unless there is a medical emergency. According to a press release, Justice (R-WV) signed the “Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act” bill on […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
City
Roeland Park, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanctuary Cities#More2#Republican
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
worldanimalnews.com

Breaking! U.S. Court Strikes Down Second Ag-Gag Law In Iowa Deeming It Unconstitutional And A Violation Of The First Amendment

Earlier this week, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa ruled Iowa’s second Ag-Gag law, also known as Iowa Ag-Gag 2.0, as unconstitutional, holding that the law violates the First Amendment. It criminalizes undercover investigations at factory farms, slaughterhouses, and puppy mills. The law, which is...
IOWA STATE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy