MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Governor Ivey has signed Senate Bill 184, the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act, and issued the following comment:. “There are very real challenges facing our young people, especially with today’s societal pressures and modern culture. I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl. We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life. Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be.”– Governor Kay Ivey.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO