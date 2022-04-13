ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Virginia earthquake shakes it up in Hanover County

By Kassidy Hammond
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook the earth in Hanover County Tuesday afternoon.

The earthquake happened at 3:35 p.m., and took place just north of Richmond, in the town of Ashland in Hanover County. According to the seismic event data, the quake spanned 17 kilometers and traveled 9.3 kilometers deep.

According to the Richter Scale –the scientific method for measuring the intensity of earthquakes– an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.4 is relatively low, but vibrations may have been felt by those in the impact area.

Operations at the North Anna power plant were not impacted by the quake, according to Dominion Energy representatives.

The topographic image shows the location of the center of the earthquake with the number “2.4” in the upper left corner. Hanover’s Patrick Henry High School is designated by a white locator circle.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s office said that no damage has been reported as a result of the event.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

