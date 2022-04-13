Watch: Rockies' Randal Grichuk robs Rangers' Corey Seager of three-run home run

It looked as though Corey Seager's first home run as a member of the Texas Rangers was coming Tuesday to give the team a 4-3 lead against the Colorado Rockies, but center fielder Randal Grichuk had other plans.

With a highlight reel catch at the wall, Grichuk robbed Seager of his three-run shot and preserved the Rockies' 3-1 lead to end the fifth inning.

Grichuk, 30, was traded to the Rockies in March after spending the last four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to that, he spent his first four seasons in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals. Last season, Grichuk had 252 putouts in 253 defensive chances in the Toronto outfield.

At the plate, Grichuk batted .241 last season with 22 home runs and 81 RBIs.

Seager, 27, was one of two prized acquisitions for the Rangers in the offseason along with Marcus Semien. At one point, he owned the record for home runs at the Rangers' Globe Life Field, despite playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.