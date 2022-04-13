ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Japan may set up Biden meeting with families of N.Korea abductees

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government will work toward realising a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and families of those abducted by North Korea during his planned Japan...

