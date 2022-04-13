What's Next for Investigators in the Search for Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooter
Chuck Marino CEO of the consultancy Sentinel Security Solutions, joined Cheddar News to discuss some of his insights into what law enforcement will be looking to do next in the search for the suspect in Tuesday's mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway train. "They're going to be relying to a certain extent on tips coming from the public as well as witnesses that were present this morning when the incident took place," he noted.
