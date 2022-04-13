ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Next for Investigators in the Search for Brooklyn Subway Mass Shooter

Chuck Marino CEO of the consultancy Sentinel Security Solutions, joined Cheddar News to discuss some of his insights into what law enforcement will be looking to do next in the search for the suspect in Tuesday's mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway train. "They're going to be relying to a certain extent on tips coming from the public as well as witnesses that were present this morning when the incident took place," he noted.

Witness to Brooklyn Subway Shooting Shares His Story

Sam Carcamo was in the adjacent car on the N train Tuesday morning when Frank James was suspected of opening fire on a crowded train car. Carcamo joined Cheddar's Ken Bufa, to share details of what he witnessed and how he is coping today. “Everyone worked together so well to get to people that were injured," he said. Carcamo also noted he converted the video he took of the incident into an NFT for the purposes of raising money to help those who were hurt in the attack.
