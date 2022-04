The Missouri Western men added another big body to their roster Wednesday, as East Tennessee State freshman Matt Nunez announced his commitment to the Griffons. The Newport News, Virginia, native played for one season at ETSU, appearing in seven games this past year. He’s listed at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds, adding to a front court that graduated senior Tony Chukwuemeke and struggled with depth issues, often opting to play without a true center late in the year.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO