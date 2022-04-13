ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

St. Charles woman waits more than a year for cellphone refund

By Mike Colombo
 2 days ago

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The allure of a new phone led Mary Shawki to T-Mobile. But the contract she signed in March of last year for two iPhones wound up being more than she bargained for.

“The bills came, and I just went, ‘Oh my goodness gracious,'” she said. “It was unbelievable how much money it was. When my mom saw it, she nearly had a heart attack.”

Mary said she immediately contacted T-Mobile to cancel the plan and sent back the phones two days after they arrived. She still has a copy of the return shipping label.

“I’ve talked to representatives. I’ve talked to supervisors. I’ve talked to many different types of people,” said Shawki.

T-Mobile slowly reduced the amount it said Mary owed, but the bills continued to arrive. More than a year later, Mary said she’s still waiting for a $482.33 refund.

Mary and her mother, Afaf, said they’re at their wit’s end.

“When she’s sad, when she’s frustrated, I get frustrated for her because I’m her mother. What more can we do? It’s been a year,” said Shawki.

The mom and daughter called FOX 2’s Contact 2 team for help. We talked to T-Mobile, and a representative said the company’s customer care team would investigate it. A little more than a week later, relief arrived at the Shawki’s home in the form of a money card.

Shawki said she’s “overjoyed” with the results.

“I very much appreciated that you helped me,” she told Colombo. “God bless you and everything you do.”

Humbling high praise after another rewarding resolution.

