ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Here's what President Biden said about E15, rural infrastructure during Iowa visit

weareiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We're leaning on you. Our farmers, our...

www.weareiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Ars Technica

Who cares about climate change? Biden brings back E15 gas

The US looks set to use so-called "E15" gasoline throughout the summer. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will announce that the US Environmental Protection Agency will issue a national emergency waiver allowing the use of the ethanol-gasoline blend between June 1 and September 15 as Americans complain about high fuel prices. Currently, the use of that fuel is illegal because of smog regulations.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
Axios

First look: Biden to push Congress on competition bill

President Biden is planning to pressure Congress to pass an innovation and competition bill that would boost the semiconductor industry, among others, when he travels to Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The administration knows voters want to see it taking action on inflation and supply-chain...
GREENSBORO, NC
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Opposes Biden Nominee to US Supreme Court

(Washington, DC) – Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to joining the U-S Supreme Court after the Senate Judiciary committee approved her nomination on a tie-breaker vote Monday. Every Republican on the committee voted “no,” including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he and Jackson have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government — and that her approach to criminal law and sentencing is too lenient. Grassley also says the Senate’s Democratic Leader opposed Republican President George W. Bush’s nominees to the high court on ideology alone, so Grassley says that means he and other Republicans in the Senate no longer need to defer to a Democratic president’s choices for the Supreme Court — even if that person is qualified. The full Senate will vote on the nomination this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Industry
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy