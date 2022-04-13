ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Local ethanol producer reacts to year-round E-15 sale decision

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) — Ethanol producers said the regulations in the Clean Air Act from 1990 that prohibits the sale of E-15 in the summer are outdated and no longer necessary.

E-15 is a blend of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol. E-10 has been sold year-round for 30 years.

Nick Bowdish is the president and CEO of Siouxland Ethanol. He said biofuels have outgrown the regulations created back in 1990.

Biden waiving ethanol rule to try and help lower gasoline prices

“At the time when Congress passed that law, no one envisioned that we would be sometime in the future talking about higher blends of ethanol beyond the 10% blend which was becoming the standard fuel at the time,” Bowdish said.

During a time when gas prices are so high, Bowdish says E-15 is a cheaper alternative to other fuels.

“Consumers can save in some cases today. It’s getting closer to 20 cents a gallon. The long-term average is 5-10 cents a gallon. More affordable than a standard blend,” Bowdish said.

Bowdish also said adding ethanol to gasoline cleans up air quality.

“So when you just start blending ethanol into gasoline, from like 0 to 8 percent or so the revapor pressure volatility does come up but as you keep going and blending more ethanol, it actually lowers the volatility of the fuel,” said Bowdish.

However, Biden’s order is only temporary, and the EPA will likely re-instate the ban on summer sales of E-15 once the supply of crude oil reaches more normal levels.

IN THIS ARTICLE
