DWR auctioning antlers, fur of seized wildlife in Utah
By Kayla Winn, KUTV
kjzz.com
2 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of antlers and furs that Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have seized during investigations during the last six years will be auctioned off later this month. A public preview will be held on Monday, April 25, from 2 - 6...
Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
(KUTV) — For the fourth year in a row, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists are recommending a decrease in the number of general-season deer hunting permits. DWR is recommending a total of 73,075 general-season deer hunting permits, which is 950 fewer from 2021. Of the 29 total deer...
Call this our daily bear update. Idaho Fish and Game is releasing a series of tips for black bear hunting. There are no hunts for grizzly bears in the lower 48 states. Instead, the grizzlies hunt people. They also remain listed as endangered. There have been some efforts to relax the rules in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana, but the effort took a backseat with the election of Joe Biden as President.
A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
Normally, when someone gets this close to a moose bull, bad things happen. The opposite was true for a young Colorado girl who just shared an innocent moment with one of these large beasts through a window in her home. According to 9NEWS share on YouTube, this video comes from...
This is a moment akin to something you might expect to find in The Jungle Book except instead of a jungle, it's Wyoming. And, instead of monkeys, it's magpies and moose. It's the moment when a magpie just maybe saved the life of his/her moose friend. One of my favorite...
A Livingston, Montana man reported missing on a hike south of Chico Hot Springs in the Six Mile Creek area of Paradise Valley, Montana was found dead Friday by searchers after more than a day of combing the area. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler says the man, identified as 40-year-old...
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
Biologists with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spotted a melanistic mule deer earlier this week while conducting a wildlife survey in the Trans-Pecos region of West Texas. They were able to capture video footage of the black-haired fawn from a helicopter, and the department shared the footage to Facebook on Tuesday.
There is something you should be on the lookout for, especially, if you enjoy traveling through Texas. There was a new invasive species recently discovered in Texas that seems to be an immortal species. Hammerhead flatworms are a threat to our ecosystem so it is best to try and destroy...
Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life.
Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
There is now video proof that the largest wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park is getting even bigger. They also theorize why this is occurring and the possibilities are interesting. Jackson Hole Eco Tour Adventures just shared this brand new video where they observed the Junction Butte wolf pack in...
An aquatic invasive species forced Montana officials to destroy fish in a state hatchery. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that New Zealand mud snails were recently discovered at FWP's Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel. Unfortunately, to eliminate the threat of further spread, nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at the facility have to be destroyed.
A hiker who had been reported missing in Montana earlier this week was found dead Friday after a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear. Sheriff Brad Bichler of the Park County Sheriff’s Office told CNN Craig Clouatre, 40, was hiking with a friend Wednesday in the Six Mile Creek area, which is about 20-25 miles north of Yellowstone National Park, when they split up.
Catch a stunning glimpse into the lives of Yellowstone National Park bison as these two massive bulls spar it out in the middle of a snow-covered road. As Yellowstone National Park’s lead ranger, Tara Ross, told me for our National Parks Journal, “Being up and close with bison in the middle of their rut is unbelievable. The traffic jams in some areas become crazy, because you can’t move them! And why would we?” she laughed.
If you've ever daydreamed about escaping into the Wyoming Bighorns, I have found an option for you. It's a log cabin that has incredible deck views and the occasional bear and big cat visitor. This Bighorn Hideaway on Airbnb is epic. It's hosted by Eric who describes it like this:
Comments / 0