CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Norma Precision Ammunition is relocating its headquarters to Georgia and will bring a variety of jobs with it, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday. The ammunition company is a subsidiary of Swiss-based ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec. Its U.S. headquarters has been relocated to Chatham County and provides a site for its manufacturing, distribution and warehouse operations. The site is located at 141 Prosperity Drive in Garden City. The company said it's currently hiring for advanced manufacturing, distribution, management, and sales opportunities.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO