ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

CARDINALS AUDIO: Oli Marmol, Albert Pujols Plus Rob Rains on Frank Cusumano’s Show- Tues. April 12, 2022

By stlsportspage
stlsportspage.com
 3 days ago

To hear the post-game interview,s click...

stlsportspage.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina behind Cardinals plate Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina And Albert Pujols Remain The Perfect Pair

Albert Pujols has wasted no time making the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans love him again. Of course, they never stopped loving him, but when he hit his first home run since returning to the Cards last night against the Kansas City Royals, it was almost like he had never left St. Louis in the first place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Reportedly Called His Shot Tuesday Night

Albert Pujols sent St. Louis Cardinals fans into a frenzy on Tuesday night when he blasted his first home run since returning to the team, following up Nolan Arenado‘s two-run blast. Pujols would go on to record three hits in four plate appearances as the Cards beat the Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
FOX 2

Cardinals postpone Wednesday’s game with the Royals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The threat of severe weather has postponed today’s Cardinals game against the Royals at Busch Stadium. It has been rescheduled for Monday, May 2 at 3:15 pm. The Kansas City Royals would like to end a three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Tuesday Albert Pujols homered for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will move to the bench on Friday with Lars Nootbaar filling the designated hitter role. Nootbaar will bat fifth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Nootbaar...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy