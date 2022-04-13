CARDINALS AUDIO: Oli Marmol, Albert Pujols Plus Rob Rains on Frank Cusumano’s Show- Tues. April 12, 2022

St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado contributed heavily to their 6-5 win on Tuesday night over the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. In the bottom of the first, Arenado blasted a two-run homer out to left field to give St. Louis an early 2-0 lead. Albert Pujols,...
There is little question that Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals is a future Hall of Famer. However, on his way to Cooperstown, a moment that happened on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers will certainly be left off the highlight reel. A decision by Albert Pujols of the St....
Play professional baseball as long as Albert Pujols has, and you’ll be known for many things. There’s carrying the mantel for the legendary Cardinals franchise for the better part of a decade — a fact not lost on any seasoned baseball fan. There’s socking home runs (680 and counting), like each of these iconic dingers.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
Albert Pujols has wasted no time making the St. Louis Cardinals and their fans love him again. Of course, they never stopped loving him, but when he hit his first home run since returning to the Cards last night against the Kansas City Royals, it was almost like he had never left St. Louis in the first place.
Albert Pujols sent St. Louis Cardinals fans into a frenzy on Tuesday night when he blasted his first home run since returning to the team, following up Nolan Arenado‘s two-run blast. Pujols would go on to record three hits in four plate appearances as the Cards beat the Kansas...
Albert Pujols will go down as one of the best power hitters of all time. Last night, Pujols hit his first home run as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals since his three-home run outburst in Game 3 of the 2011 World Series, sending the crowd at Busch Stadium into a frenzy.
While the return of Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was celebrated in St. Louis, speed isn’t necessarily his strong suit. The Cardinals took on the Brewers in Milwaukee, and Pujols tried to steal third base for reasons unbeknownst to the rest of the world. As most baseball fans could guess,...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The threat of severe weather has postponed today’s Cardinals game against the Royals at Busch Stadium. It has been rescheduled for Monday, May 2 at 3:15 pm. The Kansas City Royals would like to end a three-game skid with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Tuesday Albert Pujols homered for […]
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will move to the bench on Friday with Lars Nootbaar filling the designated hitter role. Nootbaar will bat fifth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Nootbaar...
