Defenseman Owen Power, No. 1 overall choice in 2021 NHL draft, debuts as Buffalo Sabres cruise

By NHL Insiders
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO -- Defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1 overall selection in last year's NHL draft, made his Buffalo Sabres debut Tuesday night, in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Power, from nearby Mississauga, Ontario, skated almost 20 minutes in front of friends and family. He was swarmed by them...

Power helps Sabres defeat Maple Leafs in NHL debut

TORONTO -- Owen Power helped the Buffalo Sabres to a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in his NHL debut at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Power, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, was plus-2 in 19:28 of ice time. He signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Sabres on Friday after completing his sophomore season with the University of Michigan, where he had 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 33 games.
