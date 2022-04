DOWNTOWN (CBSLA) — After 10 years of living on the third floor of a building off Sixth Street and Broadway, Darrel Howard was told he was being evicted — given just 30 days to move out. “At this point, to be blunt, I have no future,” said Howard. “I was asking myself why, because the notice gave no reason. It was just like everybody get out.” Howard and his wife pay $800 a month, very much a steal for an apartment in Los Angeles. Little did they know, it was well below market value because, as the city put it, no one...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO