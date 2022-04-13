ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, MI

Coleman Baseball, Softball Start Seasons with Doubleheaders vs Ashley

By Tyler Driesenga
 2 days ago
COLEMAN – The Coleman Comets got their baseball and softball seasons started Tuesday night with a doubleheader against Ashley.

The Coleman softball team swept the doubleheader, winning 14-0 and 18-1.

In baseball, Ashley won the first game 9-4 and Coleman led the second game 16-5 when it was called due to darkness.

The Comets baseball and softball teams are both scheduled to play Thursday at Merdian for their next games.

