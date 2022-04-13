ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Tornado Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile...

alerts.weather.gov

The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Turnto10.com

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana East central Marion County in northeastern Texas East central Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hosston to Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Springhill, Vivian, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Taylor, Hosston, Belcher and Ida. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Grant, Jackson, Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Bienville; Grant; Jackson; Natchitoches; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Grant, Jackson, central Natchitoches, southeastern Bienville and western Winn Parishes through 630 AM CDT At 608 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to 9 miles east of Campti to 9 miles southwest of Natchitoches. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Montgomery, Provencal, Natchez, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Calvin, Quitman, Atlanta, Melrose, St. Maurice, Friendship and Liberty Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lynnview, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Audubon Park, Watterson Park, Poplar Hills and Newburg around 1125 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Louisville, West Buechel, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Kingsley, Strathmoor Manor, Buechel, Fern Creek, St. Matthews, Windy Hills, Hurstbourne Acres, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village, Woodlawn Park, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Norwood, Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Northfield, Bellemeade, Wildwood, Crossgate and Thornhill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Lincoln, Union, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Claiborne; Lincoln; Union; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Union and southeastern Columbia Counties, Webster, northwestern Union, Claiborne, northwestern Bienville, southeastern Bossier and northwestern Lincoln Parishes through 1045 PM CDT At 1000 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Doyline, or 9 miles southwest of Minden, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bossier City, Minden, Homer, Junction City, Haughton, Haynesville, Bernice, Sibley, Gibsland, Doyline, Dixie Inn, Dubberly, Heflin, Shongaloo, Eastwood, Atlanta, Cooley, Evergreen, Athens and Lisbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LITTLE RIVER...HEMPSTEAD...MILLER...LAFAYETTE SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD AND NORTHWESTERN NEVADA COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN CADDO...NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN CASS COUNTIES At 1200 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fulton to near Ravanna, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Texarkana, Hope, Prescott, Stamps, Lewisville, Fouke, Bradley, Emmet, Perrytown, Rodessa, Garland, Ida, Fulton, Washington, Mandeville, Genoa, Canfield, McNab, Patmos and Oakhaven. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

