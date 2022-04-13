Tornado Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Columbia County in southwestern Arkansas Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Claiborne Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana East central Marion County in northeastern Texas East central Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hosston to Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Springhill, Vivian, Haughton, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Taylor, Hosston, Belcher and Ida. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

