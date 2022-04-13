ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Purdue outlining next steps after decision on viral campus arrest

By Eric Graves
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cq63m_0f7WQQbU00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue leaders laid out steps they said will ensure an incident like the viral arrest in February will not happen again on campus.

This comes one day after a special prosecutor announced charges would not be filed against the officer or student involved in the altercation.

In a statement, Purdue said the officer involved is now back on administrative duties while he takes training focused on deescalation.

Rodney Cummings, the Madison County Prosecutor and special prosecutor investigating this case, said the officer could have tried more deescalation tactics.

“I will say this, maybe the tactics could have been better, he could’ve spent some time deescalating the situation,” Cummings said.

‘He should be commended’: Special prosecutor says no charges against Purdue officer in viral arrest video

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Troy Riggs said deescalation skills help protect officers and citizens.

“Always be friendly, always be approachable, talk a lot, learn those verbal skills that are so important,” Riggs said.

Purdue also said the Purdue Police Department would be opening up to an external review of the use of force policy and deescalation traing program.

“We need to train our officers on how to resolve things verbally but also give them the skills to resolve things physically in a quick manner,” said Riggs.

When it comes to force, Riggs said it needs to be limited, if possible.

“It has to be the minimum amount of force, and ideally you never have to use force, but this isn’t a perfect world,” he said.

Purdue also said it will remind the community its responsibility to listen and obey police officers commands. The student involved did not obey twice when the officer asked him to move to the rear of the car.

Riggs said listening to an officer can go along way to helping deescalate the situation. Purdue also said it is working to continue its commitment to recruiting a more diverse police force. A Black student leader will now be included on search committees for PUPD leadership positions, a move Riggs said will only help the department.

“When you have a diverse workforce, that is qualified, that wants to be there, is willing to be there, you’re going to see a stronger workforce as a result,” he said.

Riggs went on to commend Purdue for the moves it has laid out, but said furthering deescalation training and other methods to improve policing should not just happen when departments fall under speculation.

“It shouldn’t just come up during those times, it should be something that becomes the culture of police departments, it becomes the culture of the community,” Riggs said. “It’s something that’s just ingrained from the time you step foot in public safety and something we need to continue to focus on.”

Purdue investigating anti-police vandalism on campus

The statement released by Purdue on Tuesday also stated the officer and student involved in the arrest met on campus to talk about the incident.

“I apologize for the impact of my actions on the night of February 4, 2022,” the officer said. “I have privately spoken with Adonis and his mother, Ms. Cornelia Dawson, to express my sincere apologies to them. I fully acknowledge how my actions and the images of this event have called into question the safety and belonging of Purdue’s Black community. I am very sorry for that.”

The student said he appreciated the opportunity to meet with the officer, as well.

“Through this experience I’ve come to understand that Purdue and PUPD are committed to positive community policing and providing a healthy and safe environment for Black Boilermakers,” the student said. “I recently had the opportunity to meet Officer Selke and learn more about his background and his family, and to understand his own personal history and service in the military and as a PUPD officer. We had a productive conversation, and I’m committed to working with him, the Purdue police, my fellow students, and the broader university community to forge a positive path forward.”

You can see the full statement on the Purdue website .

We reached out to Purdue, the lawyer of the student involved in the altercation and the Purdue Black Student Union for this story. None wanted to do an interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Purdue investigating anti-police vandalism on campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue students woke up Tuesday to find “ACAB” and “pigs” spray painted on two major campus landmarks. The phrases used to criticize police were found in red spray paint on the base of the university’s bell tower and on Engineering Fountain. Photos and videos of the incident are courtesy of the […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
County
Madison County, IN
Madison County, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX59

Hit-and-run in Marion leaves male pedestrian dead

MARION, Ind. — At approximately 11:30 p.m. April 1, Marion police were dispatched to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the area of Marion Health. When officers arrived, they located a male victim, Raymond Glass, 68, of Marion, lying on the ground with EMS rendering aid. The victim was transported to Marion Health where was […]
MARION, IN
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
FOX59

3 caught in Whitestown Verizon armed robbery

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two young men and a juvenile are under arrest after police said they robbed a Whitestown Verizon store at gunpoint Tuesday and fled into Indianapolis with police on their tail. Antwuan Morris, 22; Donte Woodard, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old all face felony charges of robbery, theft, intimidation and pointing a firearm, […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police pursuit in Kokomo ends in fatality

KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

IMPD looks for man accused of inappropriate touching

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy