WisDOT holds public input meeting on long-term vision for Beltline

By Site staff
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking the public to weigh in on the future of the Beltline as it studies the corridor’s future.

WisDOT hosted the first of two public meetings on the topic Tuesday night to give people a chance to talk about long-range plans for the highway.

Officials say the study will help them identify solutions for safety, accessibility and mobility issues.

“We currently have the Flex Lane project; that’s an interim fix,” WisDOT project supervisor Daniel Schade said. “With the study, we’re looking at longer-term solutions, improving bike access, this is really a long-term planning study.”

The agency doesn’t expect to begin any projects connected to the study for the next 10 to 15 years.

Another meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday at The Village on Park at 2300 South Park Street. To learn more about the study, click here.

