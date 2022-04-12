Scoreboard: Loudonville blanks Elyria in Wendy's Spring Classic opener

Looking for some high school sports results?

Look no further. Check back every day for our updated scoreboard.

Attention coaches: If you would like your results included in the daily recaps, send your stats to sports@times-gazette.com.

THURSDAY, 4/14

Softball

LOUDONVILLE 4, ELYRIA 0 Loudonville shut out Elyria in a yellow bracket first-round matchup at the Wendy's Spring Classic.

ASHLAND 11, WEST HOLMES 1 Ashland rolled to a six-inning Ohio Cardinal Conference win over West Holmes. Hailey Lang went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and three runs scored to pace the Arrows offense. Brandilyn Reymer added three hits, while Natalie Atkins and Makaree Chapman (two runs) both had two hits, including a homer, and knocked in two runs. Kristen Stromack earned the complete-game victory, striking out three and allowing one run.

HILLSDALE 7, NORTHWESTERN 1 Taylor Morgan struck out 12 and allowed one run in a Wayne County Athletic League victory over Northwestern. The junior tossed all seven innings. Kylie Ohl led the Falcons offense with three hits and two RBIs, while Lacey Fickes had a home run and drove in two runs. Belle Dalton (double), Mollie Goon (RBI) and Jacey Sermulis all added two hits. Daylie Rickard slashed three hits and drove in a run to pace the Huskies at the plate, while Olivia Amstutz struck out eight in the circle.

MAPLETON 13, HURON 9 Mapleton knocked off Huron in a nonleague battle. Tressa Moody (four runs) and Heidi Earl (two runs, two doubles) both had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Mounties at the plate. Kaylee Haines slashed three hits, including two doubles, and scored four runs, while Holly Earl had two hits and two RBIs. Emilee Dennison struck out two to earn the win in the circle.

Boys track & field

BUCKEYE CENTRAL STACHE DASH INVITATIONAL South Central finished second in the 11-team field. Winning events for SC were the 4x200 relay (1:35.87), Trey Beverly in the 400 (52.57) and 200 (23.68) and the 4x400 relay (3:38.90). Placing second were Carson Music in the 200 (24.12) and Isaac Blair in the long jump (20-3¼), while Parker Gray finished third in the 800 (2:13.96).

ONTARIO RELAYS Crestview finished second in the seven-team field. Winning events for the Cougars were the 800 sprint medley relay (1:40.11) of Connor Morse, Tanner Moore, Adison Reymer and Gabe Smedley, the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay (1:12.33) of Cole Ramsey, Kaden Dickerson, Hayden Kuhn and Jace Hill, Wade Bolin in the shot put (44-1¾) and Noah Stuart in the discus (150-1). Placing second were Moore in the 100 (11.59) and high jump (6-0), Reymer in the 200 (23.92), Hill in the 300 hurdles (43.95), the 4x100 relay (44.36) of Morse, Reymer, Bolin and Moore, Shawn Bailey in the pole vault (13-7) and Bolin in the discus (144-1).

Girls track & field

BUCKEYE CENTRAL STACHE DASH INVITATIONAL South Central finished third in the 10-team field. Placing first for the Trojans were Gracelyn Lamoreaux in the 100 hurdles (17.19) and 300 hurdles (51.50), Angela Williams in the 200 (28.64) and long jump (16-1¾) and Claire Oborn in the discus (114-8) and shot put (36-1½). Williams finished second in the 100 (13.62), while placing third were the 4x200 relay (1:57.96), Onalee Keysor in the 400 (1:05.06) and the 4x400 relay (4:32.90).

ONTARIO RELAYS Crestview placed fourth in the seven-team field. Finishing second for CHS were Emma Aumend in the 400 (1:05.46), the 4x400 relay (4:32.74) of Regan Brooky, Kylie Brockway, Aumend and Morgan Welch, the distance medley relay (14:31.89) of Baileigh Cordrey, Brooky, Welch and Georgia McFarland and Kamryn Starkey in the shot put (32-6½).

Baseball

ASHLAND 12, WEST HOLMES 3 Aidan Chandler had two hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored twice as Ashland downed West Holmes in OCC action. Jon Metzger (three runs), Kamden Mowry (three runs) and Parker Grissinger (two RBIs) all added two hits for the Arrows, while Ethan Bunce and Braeden Reymer both drove in two runs. Logan Fulk earned the win on the mound, allowing one unearned run while striking out two in four innings.

HILLSDALE 11, NORTHWESTERN 0 Nick Kandel did a little of everything to lead Hillsdale past Northwestern in a WCAL clash. The junior had a home run and drove in three runs at the plate, and he struck out nine over 3⅔ innings to earn the win on the mound. Ethan Goodwin added three hits, while Caden Fickes, Jake Hoverstock (two RBIs) and Max Vesper (two runs) all added two hits. Jack Fickes chipped in two RBIs. Luke Wright and Gunnar Mullett both singled to pace the Huskies offense.

WEDNESDAY, 4/13

NEW LONDON 19, ST. PAUL 2 New London banged out 14 hits in a blowout five-inning win over St. Paul in Firelands Conference action. Emilee Rowland (four runs) and Grace Popa (two runs) both slashed three hits and knocked in two runs to lead the Wildcats offense. Lacey Hall added two hits (triple), three RBIs and scored three runs, while Tara Davidson scored twice and had two hits (double). Cloe Salmons added two RBIs and scored two runs. Rowland picked up the complete-game win in the circle, striking out 10.

Wendy's Spring Classic: Some of Ohio's top H.S. softball teams will be in Ashland this weekend

MAPLETON 7, MONROEVILLE 4 Mapleton picked up a huge FC win over Monroeville. Heidi Earl slashed two doubles and drove in three runs to pace the Mounties at the plate. Kaylee Haines added two hits (double), two RBIs and scored twice, while Holly Earl had two hits (double). Emilee Dennison went the distance in the circle, striking out three.

Boys track & field

LORAIN COUNTY 8 TRIANGULAR Black River competed against Columbia and Clearview. Finishing first for the Pirates were the 4x800 relay of Treyce Wood, Logan Clifford, Dillon Royster and Wyatt Royster, Andon O'Neal in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and high jump, Stephan Kozopas in the 100, the 4x200 relay of Joseph McKean, Sherrill, Kozopas and Nathan Urbas, Wyatt Royster in the 1,600, the 4x100 relay of McKean, Kozopas, O'Neal and Urbas, Clifford in the 400, Wood in the 800, McKean in the 200, Jared Bradford in the 3,200, the 4x400 relay of Wood, Aden MacFarlane, Clifford and Kozopas and Daniel Jeske in the discus and shot put.

Girls track & field

LORAIN COUNTY 8 TRIANGULAR Black River competed against Columbia and Clearview. Winning events for BR were the 4x800 relay of Teddi Vonderau, Paige Kaltenbaugh, Cassie Stroud and Olivia Szmania, Szmania in the 1,600, 800 and 3,200, Vonderau in the 400 and Olivia Todd in the 300 hurdles.

TUESDAY, 4/12

Baseball

HILLSDALE 17, NORTHWESTERN 7 Jake Hoverstock slashed three doubles, knocked in seven runs and scored three times as Hillsdale downed Wayne County Athletic League rival Northwestern in six innings. Mark Abel added two hits (double), three RBIs and scored two runs, while Jack Fickes had three hits and scored twice. Braylen Jarvis chipped in two RBIs, scored twice and walked four times. Caden Fickes struck out four to earn the win on the mound. Ethan Schwartz paced the Huskies at the plate with two hits (double), three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Walter added two hits (double), while Ed Stevens had two RBIs.

LOUDONVILLE 18, MANSFIELD CHRISTIAN 6 Loudonville rolled to a Mid-Buckeye Conference win over Mansfield Christian. Gabe Sprang had three hits (double), two RBIs and scored twice to lead the Redbirds offense. Boe Weiser (two hits), Judah Layton and Corbin Donaldson (two runs) all added two RBIs. Peyton Regan earned the win on the mound.

ASHLAND 8, WEST HOLMES 2 Jon Metzger (two runs) and Kamden Mowry both smacked two hits, including a double, and knocked in three runs to lead Ashland past West Holmes in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash. Luke Bryant went the distance to earn the win on the mound, striking out four.

CRESTVIEW 10, WESTERN RESERVE 8 Owen Barker slashed two hits, including a home run, and knocked in five runs as Crestview defeated Western Reserve in a Firelands Conference battle. Jarek Ringler added two hits and an RBI, and he struck out five to earn the win on the mound. Tyson Ringler tossed the final three innings and fanned five to pick up the save.

Softball

MONROEVILLE 11, MAPLETON 1

LOUDONVILLE 16, MANSFIELD CHRISTIAN 0 Karena Burgess slashed three hits, knocked in four runs and scored twice as Loudonville picked up a five-inning win over MBC foe Mansfield Christian. The sophomore also earned in the win in the circle. Payton VanSickle (two RBIs) and Olyvia Fenton both had two hits and scored twice, while Brooke Christine scored three runs and walked twice. Goldie Layton added two RBIs.

Overcomer: Left with serious injuries from car crash, Ashland's Brandilyn Reymer has reinvented herself as a pitcher

HILLSDALE 6, NORTHWESTERN 1 Hillsdale pitcher Taylor Morgan was dominant in a WCAL win over Northwestern. The junior struck out 12 and allowed one run on three hits in the complete-game victory. Belle Dalton slashed three hits (home run) and knocked in four runs to pace the Falcons at the plate, while Lacey Fickes added two hits and scored twice. Daylie Rickard paced the Huskies offense with two hits (double) and an RBI.

ASHLAND 10, WEST HOLMES 3 Hailey Lang had a huge game at the plate to lead Ashland past West Holmes in OCC action. The junior slashed three hits, including a home run and a double, knocked in six runs and scored twice. Cerena Miller added three hits and drove in two runs, while Brandilyn Reymer had two RBIs. Reymer also picked up the win in the circle after tossing five hitless innings and striking out 14.

NEW LONDON 16, ST. PAUL 6 Trailing 6-3 entering the fourth inning, New London exploded for nine runs, then added four more in the fifth to knock off FC foe St. Paul in five innings. Emilee Rowland smacked three hits, including two home runs, knocked in five runs and scored four times to lead the Wildcats offense. Madison Rowland, Payton Boswell and Maddie Phillips all added two hits and scored two runs, while Jocelyn Speicher had two RBIs and scored twice. Rowland earned the complete-game victory in the circle, fanning nine.

Playing at the next level: Ashland's Hailey Lang verbally commits to play softball at Ohio State

BLACK RIVER 11, CLEARVIEW 1 Black River rolled to a five-inning win over Clearview in Lorain County 8 action. Mandy Hopkins drove in three runs and scored twice to pace the Pirates offense. Mallory Eckert added three hits (two doubles) and scored three runs, while Lilly Stief had two hits and knocked in two runs. Abbie Graves added two RBIs, and Kendall Gaspari chipped in two hits and scored twice. Stief went the distance in the circle to earn the win, striking out eight.

CRESTVIEW 6, WESTERN RESERVE 4 Kalee Hamman went the distance in the circle to lead Crestview past Western Reserve in an FC battle. The freshman struck out eight in the complete-game victory. MacKenzie Tucker went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Cougars offense. Chesnie Patton added two hits.

Boys track & field

MAPLETON 78.5, SOUTH CENTRAL 59.75, WESTERN RESERVE 39.5 Mapleton knocked off South Central and Western Reserve in an FC triangular. Winning events for the Mounties were Korban Cominsky in the 800, Isaik Schoch in the 1,600 and 3,200, the 4x800 relay of Schoch, Casey Hubler, Cominsky and Brock Durbin, Kyle Sloter in the high jump, Hayden Kidney in the pole vault and Sean Gast in the discus. Placing first for SC were Carson Music in the 100 and 200, Trey Beverly in the 400, the 4x400 relay of Music, Isaac Blair, Parker Gray and Beverly, the 4x200 relay, Blair in the long jump and Gavin Sexton in the shot put.

LUCAS 43, LOUDONVILLE 30 Loudonville fell to Lucas in an MBC dual. Finishing first for the Redbirds were the 4x800 relay of Conner Portz, Franky Sanchez, Austin Cawrse and Jeremy Morris, Zach Frankford in the 100, Portz in the 800 and 1,600 and Sam Sly in the 400.

DALTON 74.5, CHIPPEWA 55, NORTHWESTERN 45.5 Northwestern placed third in a WCAL triangular. Placing first for the Huskies were Jacob Wakefield in the high jump, the 4x200 relay and the 4x400 relay.

Girls track & field

LOUDONVILLE 49, LUCAS 27 Loudonville picked up an MBC dual win over Lucas. Winning events for LHS were the 4x800 relay of Catlyn Kauffman, Kadee Vranekovic, Alison Barr and Tess Shultz, Kenzie Cutlip in the long jump and 100, Shultz in the 1,600, the 4x100 relay of Maddie Denslow, Jocelyn Grassman, Lily Carr and Sophie Lee, Kauffman in the 400 and 800, Corri Vermilya in the 200, Barr in the 3,200 and Allison Cawrse in the shot put.

SOUTH CENTRAL 62, MAPLETON 61, WESTERN RESERVE 51 South Central narrowly defeated Mapleton and Western Reserve in an FC triangular. SC's Claire Osborn won the shot put with a school-record heave of 39-feet, 8-inches. She also won the discus. Other first-place finishers for the Trojans were Angela Williams in the 200, Onalee Keysor in the 400 and pole vault, Jayla Tolliver in the 3,200, Gracelyn Lamoreaux in the 300 hurdles, the 4x200 relay of Regan Wolfrum, Kendyl Beverly, Lamoreaux and Williams, the 4x400 relay of Keysor, Beverly, Lamoreaux and Williams and Wolfrum in the high jump. Winning events for MHS were Jillian Carrick in the 100, the 4x100 relay of Jayden Carrick, Madison Bailey, Bella Tabler and Jillian Carrick and Tabler in the long jump.

CHIPPEWA 68, DALTON 54, NORTHWESTERN 50 Northwestern finished third in a WCAL triangular. Winning events for the Huskies were Jule Stoller in the high jump, Mariah Thompson in the long jump, Chase Amlotte in the discus and Emily Thompson in the shot put.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Scoreboard: Loudonville blanks Elyria in Wendy's Spring Classic opener