Loudonville, OH

Teachers lobby for fair contract at Loudonville-Perrysville school board meeting

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
LOUDONVILLE – For the second time in two months, more than 50 teachers crowded the meeting room of the Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education demanding “a fair contract for teachers.”

Negotiations between the school board and the L-P Education Association (LPEA) are at a standstill.

Union President Pete Snyder said some students have thanked him for helping them get better ACT scores with the practice work he offers.

Then he turned to negotiations, intimating the board has used unfair labor practices against the association.

Board Member David Hunter interrupted, saying negotiations should not be discussed at public meetings.

"If this discussion continues, we should call our legal counsel to advise us on the discussion," he said.

"It's my job to protect our members," Snyder responded, "and to ask the board to please approve a fair contract for teachers.”

Twenty other teachers spoke, each referencing work they had done with students and concluding with the phrase, “approve a fair contract for teachers.”

L-P school district parents weigh in on teacher contract negotiations

Megan Renner, a mother of six children ranging from a senior to a first grader, said she attended the meeting to support the teachers who, "deserve a better contract.

“Please give them what they are asking for," she said.

Parent and former student Lacy Toms told the board some L-P teachers "made a major impact on my life, and now they are impacting my children. I cannot express the appreciation I have for them. They deserve a better contract.”

A third parent, who did not identify herself, said the school district should care for its teachers, "or they won’t be here to care for our kids.”

Board members did not respond to comments.

Following the hour meeting, members went behind closed doors to discuss the status of negotiations, and consider the employment or compensation of a public employee.

No action was taken after the executive session.

Library seeks levy support and other highlights of the Loudonville-Perrysville school board meeting

In other business, Melissa Mallinak, director of the Loudonville Public Library, asked for support of the library’s 0.8-mill renewal levy, and gave an update on library improvements.

The operating levy will appear on the May 3 primary ballot.

Other highlights from the meeting include:

  • An announcement by board member Judy Briggs that Dennis Morgan, owner of KRIN USA in rural Lakeville, donated a new marching band equipment trailer valued at between $15,000 and $20,000.
  • The board gave permission for three school support groups to raise funds for and enter school grounds for construction of projects. Groups and projects are the FFA Alumni for a new greenhouse; the McMullen School Parent’s Association for an outdoor classroom; and the Loudonville-Perrysville Boosters Club for new batting cages.
  • Superintendent Catherine Puster alluded to work by the school’s mental health coordinator, and noted “our current second graders, because of the pandemic, have yet to have a normal educational experience.”
  • The board unanimously approved a change in location for meetings from the Budd School auditorium to the high school cafeteria effective May 9. “I don’t like sitting up here on the stage looking down at the people attending the meeting," said Briggs.
  • An out-of-state trip to Dallas, Texas to participate in the Vex World Robotics Championships May 2-9 was approved for the high school robotics team.

In other action, the board:

  • Renewed contracts for classified personnel: For two years, Cheryl James, cafeteria aide; Sierra Burkhalter, paraprofessional; Donna Christine, cafeteria aide; Anna Galleher, bus driver; Karen Garman, paraprofessional; Andrea Landoll, library aide; Dave Leckrone, bus driver; Elise Lingenfelter, paraprofessional; Cameron MacQueen, paraprofessional; Cassandra McCaskey, cook; Mary Murray, bus driver; Jacob Puster, bus driver; David Rhodes, bus driver; Sharon Strimple, bus driver; and Sharon Syler, paraprofessional; and for one year, Digna Carder, paraprofessional.
  • Approved summer supplemental contracts for John Battaglia, boys weight training supervisor; and Alex Bates, girls weight training supervisor.
  • Hired Alexis Bowen as a temporary substitute teacher, and Alexis Van Horn as an assistant softball coach this spring.
  • Non-renewed all pupil activity contracts at the end of this school year, a routine action taken because certified staff has priority in serving in extracurricular and coaching positions. In most cases, these positions are renewed if no certified personnel takes them.
  • Accepted the resignations of Jason Pennell, assistant transportation supervisor effective May 1, and the retirement of Bev Wolford, C.E. Budd School secretary, effective July 31.
  • Approved two resolutions, declaring April School Library Month and the week of April 11 Teacher Appreciation Week.
  • Approved an agreement with North Central State College to provide College Credit Plus classes for qualifying students next school year.
  • Accepted donations from the Loudonville-Perrysville Academic Boosters, $223 to teacher Mable Purdy for purchase of the Orton Gillingham specialized reading program; $220 to Jim Gale, eighth-grade science teacher to cover bus transportation for a field trip to OARDC; and $1,500 to Chris Harris, LHS secretary, to purchase student achievement awards for grades 7-12.

The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 9 in the Loudonville High School Cafeteria.

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

