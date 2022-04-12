Roundup: Watkins Memorial boys tennis nets victory at Granville

Watkins Memorial's boys tennis team won both doubles matches Tuesday to secure a 4-1 victory at Licking County League foe Granville.

Kevin Walter and Zach Clouse, 6-4, 6-2, and Elijah Hargrow and Michael Hare, 6-4, 7-5, won doubles matches for the Warriors (5-0). Josh Hare, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 and Liam Grennan, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2 won singles matches.

BASEBALL

Heath nips Heights

Heath scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn an 8-6 victory at Licking Heights in LCL play.

Conner Toomey, Kaden Green and Hayden Woodward each had three hits with Toomey and Woodward each recording a double and the trio combining for four runs scored and four RBI. Riley Baum added two hits and two runs scored for the Bulldogs (2-2-1, 2-1), and Tannar Patterson struck out three and allowed one earned run in three innings of relief.

Carson Johnson totaled two hits, including a double, and four RBI for the Hornets (1-4, 1-1), and Kaleb Ribbing added two hits and two runs scored and Ethan Francis a solo home run. Canaan Eurez allowed two earned runs in six innings.

Watkins blanks Lakewood

Cullen McFarland struck out seven in a four-hit shutout, pitching Watkins Memorial to an 8-0 victory at Lakewood in LCL play.

Sam Johnson hit a grand slam for the Warriors (5-2, 1-0) to blow it open. Liston Shroyer added two hits and two RBI and Nate Younker and Ethan Ryan two hits and two runs scored apiece.

William Marrero had two hits for the Lancers (0-6, 0-3), and Luke Sniadach and Cayden McDonald had one apiece.

NC wins on road

Sam Muetzel had a triple and double and scored twice in a 10-run first inning as Newark Catholic finished off a suspended game, beating host Zanesville (2-3, 0-2) 13-1 in LCL play.

Grant Moore added a triple and two RBI, Chance Brooks two hits and two RBI and Shae Mummey a double for the Green Wave (5-2, 3-0). Nate Ferrell, Brooks and Anden Zupancic-Fairburn combined on a three-hitter.

Utica wins

Connor Staugh struck out seven in five one-hit innings for Utica in an 18-0 victory against visiting Whitehall.

Tyler Collura hit a home run, totaling two hits, two runs scored and five RBI for Utica (5-2). Chase Bennett added four runs scored, Roman Gamble two hits, three runs scored and two RBI, Hayden Piper three hits and three runs scored and Isaiah Thomas two hits and a run scored.

Liberty beats Shekinah

Parker Griffin homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving in four, powering Liberty Christian to a 13-7 victory against visiting Shekinah Christian in Mid-Ohio Christian Athletic League play.

Caleb Windle and Joel Mollohan added two hits and two RBI apiece, Mason Kamppi three runs scored and Devon Fye a hit and two RBI for the Eagles (1-3, 1-1). Luke Mollohan struck out five and allowed no hits in 3 1/3 innings.

GCA cruises

Luke Wilson had two hits, including a double, a run scored and four RBI for Granville Christian in an 18-3 victory against visiting Harvest Prep.

Riley McInturff added two hits, a run scored and two RBI, Jayce Heisler a hit, a run scored and two RBI and Joe Benvie a hit, a run scored and two RBI for the Lions (2-2). Jake Keiser struck out four in two hitless innings, and Zay Conrad and Brendon Austin struck out three apiece in relief.

SOFTBALL

Watkins beats NC

Kiera Mayer was one of four Watkins Memorial players to hit a home run, powering the Warriors to a 9-1 victory at Newark Catholic in LCL play.

Taylor Gerhardt, Hannah Hunt and Jordyn Wycuff also homered for the Warriors (7-0, 2-0), and Alyssa Haynes and Christina Kilkenny added two hits and an RBI apiece. Carsyn Cassady struck out seven in three one-hit innings, and Kendall Tellings struck out three in four innings.

Maggie Boren singled and scored on Avery Nagel's single for the Green Wave (2-4, 0-3).

Northridge wins at home

Kenzie Hannahs reached base four times out of the leadoff spot, recording two hits and two RBI for Northridge in an 8-6 victory against visiting Zanesville (1-2, 0-2) in LCL play.

Mady Hannahs and Bri Walters recorded three hits apiece, and Halleigh Carter added two hits, including a double, and two runs scored and Addison Moore a hit, three walks and two RBI for the Vikings (2-1, 2-1). Maddie Reese and Mady Hannahs combined to strike out eight and allow two earned runs.

Johnstown shuts out Heights

Macy Walters homered, scored three runs and drove in three for Johnstown in an 11-0 victory against visiting Licking Heights in LCL play.

Laney Zak added two hits and two runs scored, Addie Triplett a hit, two runs scored and an RBI and Dakota Staffan a hit and two RBI for the Johnnies (6-0, 2-0). Staffan also struck out five in six three-hit innings.

Evie Hays doubled for the Hornets (2-3, 1-2), and Kaylyn Hopf, and Aislinn Horrell each singled.

Lakewood wins at London

Katie Barton's home run highlighted an offensive explosion for Lakewood in a 15-3 victory at London.

Dani Stewart and Olivia Alward had three hits apiece, combining for three doubles, three runs scored and five RBI. Ashley Poling added a hit, a run scored and two RBI and Meredith Parmer a hit, two runs scored and an RBI for the Lancers (5-3). Audrey Thomas struck out two in four innings.

Valley falls on road

Emma Gant recorded three of Licking Valley's five hits in a 5-0 loss at Gahanna.

Taylor Penick and Sylvie Devore each singled for the Panthers (1-3). Rylee Pitt threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Newark loses at Darby

Newark was unable hold onto an early 5-0 lead, falling 17-7 at Hilliard Darby.

Alasandra Spears doubled twice and scored three runs for the Wildcats (2-6). Jaylen Jackson added two hits, a run scored and an RBI, Paige Simons a hit and a run scored and Cora Hann a hit and an RBI.

TRACK

Wells, Bidwell sweep throws

Granville's Gavin Wells won the boys shot put (43-feet-4) and discus (135-0) and Newark's Sophie Bidwell the girls shot (33-5.5) and discus (122-7) during a triangular with New Albany at Evans Athletic Complex.

In the boys meet, Granville's Nathan Newsom in the 200 (22.61) and Greyson Ingle pole vault (10-6) also were individual winners.

Winning individual events for the Newark boys were Ethan Stare 400 (52.26) Jacob Brechbill 800 (2:15.34) Luca Stukey 3,200 (10:50.79) and Isaiah Potter 300 hurdles (42.35).

In the girls meet, Newark's Gwen Stare tied for first in the 400 (1:01.04) and won the 800 (2:31.94), and Nadia Liesen won the 3,200 (12:32.80).

Granville's Danielle Varrasso won the 100 hurdles (15.96) and 300 hurdles (49.53). Also winning were Kylee Lescas 200 (26.86), Zoee Lehman 400 (1:01.04), Ella Laughbaum pole vault (11-9) and Nora Carrington long jump (15-3.25).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Heights sweeps Hartley

Licking Heights earned a victory against visiting Bishop Hartley, 28-26, 25-19, 25-16, on Monday.

Owen Houck distributed assists to Blake Kibler and Dominik Limberopoulos. Logan Christ, Cleveland Brown and Caleb Reichert were the top servers for the Hornets (6-1).