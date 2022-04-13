ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Surveillance video shows moments before fatal crash in Miramar

By David Dwork
Click10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIRAMAR, Fla. – Newly released surveillance video is showing the moments leading up to a fiery crash in Miramar that left two people dead. Police said a Nissan Pathfinder...

www.local10.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Chicago

Chicago police release surveillance video in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Have you seen these three men? Chicago police just released new surveillance video hoping to find the gunmen who shot and killed a 12-year-old girl on the way home from her own birthday party. City POD cameras captured images of the killers. On March 1 Nyzireya London Moore was riding in the car with her family near 72nd and Oakley when someone started firing in the street. A bullet hit Moore in the head. She died three three days later. Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in this case. 
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
Miramar, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Man suspected of abducting Nevada teen is seen lurking in Walmart parking lot moments before jumping into her passenger seat: New surveillance video is released nine days after 18-year-old vanished and her vehicle was dumped

New surveillance footage has been released in the case of the disappearance of an 18-year-old Nevada woman who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month. It appears that the suspect may have been deliberately lying in wait for Naomi Irion, or at the very least knew of her routine, before her sudden disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Pathfinder#Traffic Accident
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOCO

Video shows moment suspect shoots police officer in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released body camera video of a shooting that involved an Oklahoma City police officer earlier this month. Around 5:50 p.m. March 2, Officer Bryce Sheehan responded to a report of a disturbance or suspicious person in the 2300 block of South Kate Avenue. Police said Sheehan found the suspect near Southeast 21st Street and Emco Drive.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
KSAT 12

Video shows rented Tesla fly through the air before crashing into parked cars

LOS ANGELES – Video of a rented Tesla flying through the air in Los Angeles is being called a dangerous airborne stunt — but it wasn’t part of a Hollywood movie. The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who was behind the wheel after that driver crashed the vehicle into two parked cars over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy