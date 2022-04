NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 19 and driving away. According to police, in the early hours of Monday morning, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 19 just south of Floramar Terrace in New Port Richey. Law enforcement says a pedestrian was found in the area and taken to a nearby hospital.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO