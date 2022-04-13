ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Little Caesars Love Kitchen Rolls Through Cadillac

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdYW8_0f7WOznr00

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen rolled into New Hope Center’s parking lot in Cadillac and served pizza to people in need.

The love kitchen is practically a Little Caesars on wheels.

The Cadillac Little Caesars donated all the supplies to make the pizzas, and the love kitchen team made the hot and ready’s fresh in the Love Kitchen.

The owner of the Cadillac Little Caesars says about 250 slices were served.

“Everybody wants free slices of Little Caesars pizza, and who doesn’t need to eat. So I think it’s important that we feed our community, take care of our own,” said Leigh Gifford, Owner of Cadillac Little Caesars.

The Love Kitchen has served more than three million people, and they roll through different cities 365 days a year.

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive

Major Michigan cities like Detroit and Grand Rapids might be known for their rapidly growing dining and craft beer options, but Michigan's small towns have a lot to offer. These restaurants might be in small cities but they serve up big flavor. 11 W. River St., Leland, 231-256-9834, thecoveleland.com. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Thrillist

Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Bread Is Back

Little Caesars' beloved Stuffed Crazy Bread is back on the national menu for a short time. The menu item was first introduced in 2020, and since then, it has left the menu at most locations. Now, no matter where you live, you'll be able to order this delicious side with any order or as its very own treat.
RESTAURANTS
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Lobster Rolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Simple and delicious is the key to success at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. Weston Leonard joined us in the kitchen with a couple of great lobster rolls and more. Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. 3273 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach. Sunday – Wednesday 11...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Cadillac, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Local
Michigan Society
Cadillac, MI
Society
9&10 News

Inside the Kitchen at Cula Cafe in Clare

“I grew up in Clare and personally I don’t feel like we had anything like this when I was a kid,” said the owner of Cula Cafe, Ciara Seymore. Since 2019, the restaurant has been bringing simple, seasonal and healthy food to Clare. Ciara says a well-balanced diet...
CLARE, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Caesars#The Cadillac#Food Drink#New Hope Center#The Love Kitchen
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Overnight fire destroys longtime restaurant in Zeeland

ZEELAND, Mich. — An overnight fire has destroyed the Community Restaurant in downtown Zeeland, a staple of the community for decades. Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Tuesday or reports of a commercial fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the roof of the East Main Avenue restaurant and fire active throughout a large portion of the building.
ZEELAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WZZM 13

Take an inside look at the $6 million home for sale in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to see how the other half lives! This exquisite, custom lakefront luxury home in highly desirable East Grand Rapids is for sale. Situated in a prime location of Reeds Lake, it offers stunning lake views on all three levels with large windows and multiple private terraces.
KENT COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Houghton Lake Shoreline Residents Withstand 10 ft Ice Shelf

Seemingly overnight, an almost 10 foot ice shelf appeared in the backyard of Frank Musielak’s home along the north shore of Houghton Lake on Monday morning. “It probably goes 20ft beyond this here ice barrier to the lake, and the wind’s blowing it again, piling it up again,” said Musielak. “Hopefully the ice will thaw out real quick.”
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
News 4 Buffalo

$700K raised through sales of Bills-themed Little People sets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital received a major donation Tuesday from the sales of a popular toy at Wegmans. Fisher-Price partnered with the Buffalo Bills last September for Little People “Let’s Go Buffalo!” figure sets. The sets were flying off Wegmans’ shelves with lines out the door. In fact, the sets sold out […]
BUFFALO, NY
HometownLife.com

Michigan couple says goodbye to apartment living as they head west to live van life

Nick Kokenos and Erica Battle's first home together is a 2021 Ram ProMaster 3500 van. And they wouldn't have it any other way. The couple, who until recently lived in Farmington Hills, has been outfitting the van as a mobile home for nearly a year and they plan to travel the country in it. They'd originally hoped to set off around Thanksgiving last year, but all good things take time.
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy